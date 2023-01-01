Summary: Australian biologist Corey Bradshaw, Professor of Global Ecology at Flinders University, Adelaide. Corey returns to Radio Ecoshock with this update from the real world of living things. Then, why do top economists claim global warming over 3 degrees will cause only minor damage to the economy? From theanalysis.news podcast, Colin Anthes interviews Australian economist Steve Keen about crazy numbers from the people who advise governments, banks and business.