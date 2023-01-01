The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
the business of killing life
Weekly Program
Corey Bradshaw, Steven Keen
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Australian biologist Corey Bradshaw, Professor of Global Ecology at Flinders University, Adelaide. Corey returns to Radio Ecoshock with this update from the real world of living things. Then, why do top economists claim global warming over 3 degrees will cause only minor damage to the economy? From theanalysis.news podcast, Colin Anthes interviews Australian economist Steve Keen about crazy numbers from the people who advise governments, banks and business.
Bradshaw interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Steven Keen interview by Colin Anthes. My thanks to theAnalysis.news for permission to rebroadcast.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro 28:27 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 221207 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Feb. 13, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps flac
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 221207 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Feb. 13, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 4 Download File...
Ecoshock 230215 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Feb. 13, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps flac
(55MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 