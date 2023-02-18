Take a ride on the global side, a walk around our rock, a planetary pop-in. A new hour of the best each week from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communictions
Afriquoi - Ndeko Solo Equanimous - Pumba INST The Beatdown Meets Hugo Mudie - South Central Represent CANCON Couto - Ven CANCON Soto - Rootstrings INST Los Fabulosos Cadillacs - Should I Stay Or Should I Go Al-Qasar - Sham System INST Mashrou'leila - Oubwa Baiuca - Veleno (feat. Rodrigo Cueves) Pierre Kwenders - Papa Wemba CANCON Eric Hilton - Forming Star INST Divisionists - Say Can You Lenkkodek - Arum Dem Fayer CANCON Sunborn - Night Sweats INST