Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Take a ride on the global side, a walk around our rock, a planetary pop-in. A new hour of the best each week from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communictions
Afriquoi - Ndeko Solo
Equanimous - Pumba INST
The Beatdown Meets Hugo Mudie - South Central Represent CANCON
Couto - Ven CANCON
Soto - Rootstrings INST
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs - Should I Stay Or Should I Go
Al-Qasar - Sham System INST
Mashrou'leila - Oubwa
Baiuca - Veleno (feat. Rodrigo Cueves)
Pierre Kwenders - Papa Wemba CANCON
Eric Hilton - Forming Star INST
Divisionists - Say Can You
Lenkkodek - Arum Dem Fayer CANCON
Sunborn - Night Sweats INST

59:56

World Bet Canada Radio February 18 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:56 1 Feb. 14, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 11 Download File...
 