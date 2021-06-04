TBR 230217 - Green is the New Green*

Subtitle: Green is the New Green*

Summary: This week’s archive radio show goes around and comes around as we take pictures of history and as we tell the dirty secrets of Afghanistan. In Part 2 we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and for the feature piece we point out how the elites are coopting a lot of ‘green’ organizations and NGO’s.



Perfidy mixed with iconoclasm. It’s the Thunderbolt!

*The News & Commentary section of this week's show originally aired on June 4th, 2021



Part 1:



Music: Focus

What Went Around Came Around

Music: Alamaailman Vasarat

A Picture is Worth a Thousand Years

Music: Shiina Ringo with Saito Neko

He Came Around but Didn’t Go Around

Music: Reptile Palace Orchestra

The Dirty Secret of Afghanistan

Music: Psycho Le Cemu — Mucca Pazza — Tina S — Mike Oldfield

14:53—26:53



Part 2:



Martin Luther King’s Unacknowledged Sacrifice

Music: Quincy Jones — Laura Lace

Green is the New Green

Music: The Rutles — Evelyn Glennie

30:47—39:05



Music Intro

Glitch

by The Sidh

I'm Just a Sidh in Ireland

by The Sidh

Iridium

by The Sidh

N.i_T-R_(O)

by The Sidh

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

52:48—54:00



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Intro

Suddenly...(I Miss Carpaty)

by Gogol Bordello

Credits

5:48—6:00



