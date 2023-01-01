The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Mix Sessions Hour 1
Underground Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and Deep House.
Weekly Program
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
seansavage.ca
All Socials: @themixsessions

01. Temperamental - Everything But The Girl
02. Autumnal - Teen Daze 03. These Faces - Lou Canon
04. What You Get - DIANA 05. The Common Man - Ukweli
06. Waistline - Knautic 07. Quiet Breath - Greek Contakt
08. Corners - Seba 09. Fear - Amoss 10. Odessa - Caribou 11. Glover Boy - Torn Petals
12. Hiddensee - Chillelektro

17.2.23. The Mix Sessions (Hour 1) Download Program Podcast
Part 1 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)
00:00:00 1 Feb. 17, 2023
Toronto,Canada
