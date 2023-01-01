Notes: Artist - Title Year

Louis Jordan - Cole Slaw 1949

Georgia White - Hot Nuts (Get 'Em from the Peanut Man) 1936

Bill Carlisle featuring Cliff Carlisle - Feet, Don't Fail Me 1930

Smith Jubilee Singers - How About You 1947

Cookie & The Cupcakes - I've Been So Lonely 1962

Desmond Dekker & the Aces - Rudy Got Soul 1968

Merl Lindsay - Water Baby Blues 1946

Cab Calloway - Jitterbug 1934

Odelle Turner & Jesse Stone and His Orchestra - Alarm Clock Boogie 1952

The Arthur Smith Trio - Pig At Home In The Pen 1937

William Moore and The Country Cousins - I'll Leave All My Troubles This Side of the Grave 1951

Mahalia Jackson - The Treasures of Love 1955

Clyde McPhatter - Treasure Of Love 1956

The Browns - Ain't No Way In The World 1958

Lloyd Price - Mailman Blues 1952

Dale Hawkins - Liza Jane 1959

Aldus Roger & The Lafayette Playboys - Mardi Gras Dance 1954

The Dixie Hummingbirds - Devil Can't Harm a Praying Man 1959

Elmore James - Cry For Me Baby 1957

Janis Martin - All Right, Baby 1957

The Benny Goodman Sextet - The Wang Wang Blues 1942