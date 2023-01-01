The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
What have we got on tap for Backbeat this week? Some food, cole slaw and hot nuts with Cookies and Cup Cakes, plus an artist who had the mis-fortune to be signed to one of the biggest and best records companies and a song from one of the most important sessions in early rock 'n' roll history.
Artist - Title Year
Louis Jordan - Cole Slaw 1949
Georgia White - Hot Nuts (Get 'Em from the Peanut Man) 1936
Bill Carlisle featuring Cliff Carlisle - Feet, Don't Fail Me 1930
Smith Jubilee Singers - How About You 1947
Cookie & The Cupcakes - I've Been So Lonely 1962
Desmond Dekker & the Aces - Rudy Got Soul 1968
Merl Lindsay - Water Baby Blues 1946
Cab Calloway - Jitterbug 1934
Odelle Turner & Jesse Stone and His Orchestra - Alarm Clock Boogie 1952
The Arthur Smith Trio - Pig At Home In The Pen 1937
William Moore and The Country Cousins - I'll Leave All My Troubles This Side of the Grave 1951
Mahalia Jackson - The Treasures of Love 1955
Clyde McPhatter - Treasure Of Love 1956
The Browns - Ain't No Way In The World 1958
Lloyd Price - Mailman Blues 1952
Dale Hawkins - Liza Jane 1959
Aldus Roger & The Lafayette Playboys - Mardi Gras Dance 1954
The Dixie Hummingbirds - Devil Can't Harm a Praying Man 1959
Elmore James - Cry For Me Baby 1957
Janis Martin - All Right, Baby 1957
The Benny Goodman Sextet - The Wang Wang Blues 1942

00:58:00 1 Feb. 19, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
