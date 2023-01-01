What have we got on tap for Backbeat this week? Some food, cole slaw and hot nuts with Cookies and Cup Cakes, plus an artist who had the mis-fortune to be signed to one of the biggest and best records companies and a song from one of the most important sessions in early rock 'n' roll history.
Artist - Title Year Louis Jordan - Cole Slaw 1949 Georgia White - Hot Nuts (Get 'Em from the Peanut Man) 1936 Bill Carlisle featuring Cliff Carlisle - Feet, Don't Fail Me 1930 Smith Jubilee Singers - How About You 1947 Cookie & The Cupcakes - I've Been So Lonely 1962 Desmond Dekker & the Aces - Rudy Got Soul 1968 Merl Lindsay - Water Baby Blues 1946 Cab Calloway - Jitterbug 1934 Odelle Turner & Jesse Stone and His Orchestra - Alarm Clock Boogie 1952 The Arthur Smith Trio - Pig At Home In The Pen 1937 William Moore and The Country Cousins - I'll Leave All My Troubles This Side of the Grave 1951 Mahalia Jackson - The Treasures of Love 1955 Clyde McPhatter - Treasure Of Love 1956 The Browns - Ain't No Way In The World 1958 Lloyd Price - Mailman Blues 1952 Dale Hawkins - Liza Jane 1959 Aldus Roger & The Lafayette Playboys - Mardi Gras Dance 1954 The Dixie Hummingbirds - Devil Can't Harm a Praying Man 1959 Elmore James - Cry For Me Baby 1957 Janis Martin - All Right, Baby 1957 The Benny Goodman Sextet - The Wang Wang Blues 1942