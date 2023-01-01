(1.) Me Myself and I - 3 Feet High and Rising (2.) Bitties in the BK Lounge - De La Soul Is Dead (3.) 4 More ft. Zhane - Stakes Is High (4.) May Day (remix?) - Truth Enola (5.) Oodles Of O's - De La Soul Is Dead (6.) Vacant Rhymes - Modill (7.) Am I Worth You? ft. Glenn Lewis - AOI: Bionix (8.) Gettin' Down at the Ampitheater - Common (9.) D.A.I.S.Y. Age - 3 Feet High and Rising (10.) Trouble in the Water - DJ Honda (11.) En Focus - Buhloone Mindstate (12.) Mr. Megahustle - Moka Only (13.) Thru Ya City ft. D.V. Alias Khrist - Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (14.) Much More ft. Yummy - The Grind Date (15.) Supa Emcees - Stakes Is High (16.) Goes with the Word - Smell the DA.I.S.Y. (Da Inner Soul of Yancey) (17.) Stakes Is Higher - The 1996 What Up Doe Sessions (18.) Stakes Is High instrumental
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.