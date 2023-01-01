The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Dove 2nin' - Tribute to Trugoy (Dave Jolicoeur 1968-2023)
Action/Event
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
(1.) Me Myself and I - 3 Feet High and Rising
(2.) Bitties in the BK Lounge - De La Soul Is Dead
(3.) 4 More ft. Zhane - Stakes Is High
(4.) May Day (remix?) - Truth Enola
(5.) Oodles Of O's - De La Soul Is Dead
(6.) Vacant Rhymes - Modill
(7.) Am I Worth You? ft. Glenn Lewis - AOI: Bionix
(8.) Gettin' Down at the Ampitheater - Common
(9.) D.A.I.S.Y. Age - 3 Feet High and Rising
(10.) Trouble in the Water - DJ Honda
(11.) En Focus - Buhloone Mindstate
(12.) Mr. Megahustle - Moka Only
(13.) Thru Ya City ft. D.V. Alias Khrist - Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump
(14.) Much More ft. Yummy - The Grind Date
(15.) Supa Emcees - Stakes Is High
(16.) Goes with the Word - Smell the DA.I.S.Y. (Da Inner Soul of Yancey)
(17.) Stakes Is Higher - The 1996 What Up Doe Sessions
(18.) Stakes Is High instrumental
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:59:34 1 Feb. 19, 2023
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:59:34  192Kbps mp3
(81.8MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 