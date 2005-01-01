Mike Cooper

Subtitle: A show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and Wave Farm Radio Art Fellow Tyler Maxin.

Summary: Welcome to "The Radio Art Hour," a show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio. "The Radio Art Hour" draws from the Wave Farm Broadcast Radio Art Archive, an online resource that aims to identify, coalesce, and celebrate historical and contemporary international radio artworks made by artists around the world, created specifically for terrestrial AM/FM broadcast, whether it be via commercial, public, community, or independent transmission. Come on a journey with us as radio artists explore broadcast radio space through poetic resuscitations and playful celebrations/subversions of the complex relationship between senders and receivers in this hour of radio about radio as an art form. "The Radio Art Hour" features introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and from Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows Karen Werner, Andy Stuhl, Jess Speer, and Jos Alejandro Rivera. The Conet Project's recordings of numbers radio stations serve as interstitial sounds. Go to wavefarm.org for more information about "The Radio Art Hour" and Wave Farm's Radio Art Archive.

Credits: "Beach Crossings " Pacific Footprints" by Mike Cooper (2005) is featured this week. Introduced by Tyler Maxin. "Beach Crossings - Pacific Footprints" is an hour-long radio play by the English guitarist Mike Cooper, originally commissioned by producer Pino Saulo for Italys RAI3 Radio in 2005. Described by the artist as a meditation in words and music on European presence and colonization in the Pacific, the piece assembles a large group of local musical improvisers"among them the composer Alvin Curran and the Mori instrumentalist Richard Nunns"guided and conducted by Cooper. The music is interspersed with narrations that trace the trajectory of oceanic conquest, from the HMS Dolphins 1766 landing in Tahiti to the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima nearly 180 years later.



Central among the works motifs is the book Beach Crossings, a history of the Marquesas Islands by the Australian historian Greg Dening that Cooper had picked up at a bookstore by chance. It collides with other appropriated texts and songs, including music writing by David Toop and Steven Feld, political essays and slogans, the kroncong tune Bengawan Solo, and Bob Dylans Masters of War. Cooper arranged the text in English and translated it to Italian for this recording.



The unique blend of inputs and sensibilities and the spontaneous dynamics of the group improvisation results in a work that is at once anarchic and harmonious, cerebral and visceral, disturbing and hopeful. Since 2005, Cooper has adapted this work for Portuguese, Australian, and American radio stations (most recently, with an English-language remix on the WFMU program The Stork Club), and performed a live variation, sometimes accompanied by his Super-8 film Planet Pacific. - Introduced by Wave Farm Radio Art Fellow 2022-2023, Tyler Maxin.

Notes: Wave Farm is a non-profit arts organization driven by experimentation with broadcast media and the airwaves. A pioneer of the Transmission Arts genre, Wave Farm programs provide access to transmission technologies and support artists and organizations that engage with media as an art form. Major activities include the Wave Farm Artist Residency Program; Transmission Art Archive; WGXC 90.7-FM: Radio for Open Ears, a creative community radio station based in New Yorks Upper Hudson Valley; a Fiscal Sponsorship program; and the Media Arts Assistance Fund in partnership with NYSCA Electronic Media/Film. EVERGREEN EPISODE 108.



