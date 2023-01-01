The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Situation Fluxus
A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more.
Weekly Program
Hosted and produced by Cheryl K.
 Wave Farm/WGXC 90.7-FM  Contact Contributor
A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM.
In this hour, an interview with members of the ensemble East Axis " reed player Scott Robinson, pianist Matthew Shipp, and bassist Kevin Ray. Their second collaboration, released by bassist Christian McBrides Brother Mister, an imprint of Mack Avenue Records, is titled No Subject and is available now. A weekly one-hour program focused on Jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations and more. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance", every Sunday on WGXC-FM.

PLAYLIST
ARTIST/SONG/TITLE/LABEL
[excerpt] East Axis/Excuse My Absence/No Subject/ Brother Mister/Mack Avenue [5:27]
[excerpt] East Axis/At the Very Least/No Subject/ Brother Mister/Mack Avenue [5:25]
[excerpt] East Axis/Word and Respect/No Subject/ Brother Mister/Mack Avenue [5:25]
[excerpt] East Axis/Sometime Tomorrow/No Subject/ Brother Mister/Mack Avenue [6:38]
Christian McBride/Head Bedlam/Prime/ Brother Mister/Mack Avenue [5:47]
Weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM. Episode 077.

East Axis Download Program Podcast
A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more.
00:58:08 1 Feb. 23, 2023
Produced for Wave Farm in the Hudson Valley in New York.
  View Script
    
 00:58:08  128Kbps flac
(83.7MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 