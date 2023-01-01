East Axis

Subtitle: A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Hosted and produced by Cheryl K.

Summary: A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM.

Credits: In this hour, an interview with members of the ensemble East Axis " reed player Scott Robinson, pianist Matthew Shipp, and bassist Kevin Ray. Their second collaboration, released by bassist Christian McBrides Brother Mister, an imprint of Mack Avenue Records, is titled No Subject and is available now. A weekly one-hour program focused on Jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations and more. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance", every Sunday on WGXC-FM.



PLAYLIST

ARTIST/SONG/TITLE/LABEL

[excerpt] East Axis/Excuse My Absence/No Subject/ Brother Mister/Mack Avenue [5:27]

[excerpt] East Axis/At the Very Least/No Subject/ Brother Mister/Mack Avenue [5:25]

[excerpt] East Axis/Word and Respect/No Subject/ Brother Mister/Mack Avenue [5:25]

[excerpt] East Axis/Sometime Tomorrow/No Subject/ Brother Mister/Mack Avenue [6:38]

Christian McBride/Head Bedlam/Prime/ Brother Mister/Mack Avenue [5:47]

Notes: Weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM. Episode 077.



