Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Never Be In Trouble With Your Lady Again
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sonic Café, the Doctor’s are in the house, the Spin Doctors from 1991’s Pocket Full of Kryptonite release. So hey welcome to another hour of intelligent, eclectic music with some comedy and pop culture mixed in for fun. It’s a thing we call the Sonic Café. This is episode 327 and I’m Scott Clark. This time the Sonic Café helps all us guys stay on the good side of our special ladies with a fantastic offer from our newest sponsor. Manscripts. Guys, using these simple scripts guarantees you’ll never get in trouble with your lady again. Revolutionary, relationship help! So there’s that. Also comedian Pete Jr. thinks men are way too overconfident behind the wheel, and he’s got stories to prove it. It’s all wrapped in a music mix spanning 54 years. Listen for Mo’ Horizons, Dave Matthews, David & David, Ani DiFranco, the Anderson Ponty band, a new tune from Bryan Adams and of course more. We’ll take the Sonic Café time machine back to 1968 just past the bottom of the hour for A Whiter Shade Of Pale from Procol Harum. So all that and more coming straight at you as the Sonic Café helps all of us guys stay out of trouble with our ladies. Here’s 2021 music from Lindsey Buckingham, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Two Princes
Artist: Spin Doctors
LP: Pocket Full of Kryptonite
Yr: 1991
Song 2: Swan Song
Artist: Lindsey Buckingham
LP: Lindsey Buckingham
Yr: 2021
Song 3: Gonna Be (Ben Human Remix)
Artist: Mo' Horizons
LP: Blues Lounge
Yr: 2004
Song 4: Typical Situation
Artist: Dave Matthews Band
LP: Under The Table And Dreaming
Yr. 1994
Song 5: Men Are Too Overconfident Behind The Wheel
Artist: Pete Jr.
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 6: Ain't So Easy
Artist: David & David
LP: Boomtown
Yr: 1986
Song 7: Little Plastic Castle
Artist: Ani DiFranco
LP: Little Plastic Castle
Year: 1998
Song 8: And You And I
Artist: AndersonPonty Band
LP: Better Late Than Never
Yr: 2015
Song 9: A Whiter Shade Of Pale [Single]
Artist: Procol Harum
LP: Procol Harum
Yr: 1968
Song 10: MAN SCRIPTS - How to Never Get In Trouble With Her Again
Artist: Awaken With JP
LP: Awaken With JP
Yr: 2019
Song 11: Heaven
Artist: The Psychedelic Furs
LP: All Of This And Nothing
Yr: 1988
Song 12: Never Gonna Rain
Artist: Bryan Adams
LP: So Happy It Hurts
Yr: 2022
Song 13: Dundadeova
Artist: dZihan & Kamien
LP: Gran Riserva
Yr: 2002
Song 14: Suoni di Coreografia [1963]
Artist: Sciascia,Armando
LP: Mondi Caldi di Notte
Yr: 1999
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Feb. 23, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 