Taking new music in bold new directions! Rodrigo y Gabriela hint at In Between Thoughts ... A New World, surgical electronics slice Rai, Turkish and Syrian vibes by Acid Arab and cheeky wordplay from Jackie Mendosa.
Calcopyrite Communications
Acid Arab - Leila (feat. Sofiane Saidi) Jackie Mendosa - Let's Get Maui'd Alex Cuba - Hablando X Hablar (feat. Cimafunk) CANCON Lapis - Darbar CANCON INST Puuluup - Paala Jarve Vaala Baar Rodrigo y Gabriela - Descending To Nowhere INST Lakou Muzik - Iko Kreyol (feat. Preservation Hall Jazz Band) Dengue Fever - Family Business Spam Allstars - Gallo Pinto INST Eight Thousand Birds - Talk Around CANCON Bahama Soul Club - HangOut The Black Seeds - Bring The Sun Moonshine Collective - Vita Nzoto CANCON Les Agamemnonz - Artemis INST