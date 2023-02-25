The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Taking new music in bold new directions! Rodrigo y Gabriela hint at In Between Thoughts ... A New World, surgical electronics slice Rai, Turkish and Syrian vibes by Acid Arab and cheeky wordplay from Jackie Mendosa.
Calcopyrite Communications
Acid Arab - Leila (feat. Sofiane Saidi)
Jackie Mendosa - Let's Get Maui'd
Alex Cuba - Hablando X Hablar (feat. Cimafunk) CANCON
Lapis - Darbar CANCON INST
Puuluup - Paala Jarve Vaala Baar
Rodrigo y Gabriela - Descending To Nowhere INST
Lakou Muzik - Iko Kreyol (feat. Preservation Hall Jazz Band)
Dengue Fever - Family Business
Spam Allstars - Gallo Pinto INST
Eight Thousand Birds - Talk Around CANCON
Bahama Soul Club - HangOut
The Black Seeds - Bring The Sun
Moonshine Collective - Vita Nzoto CANCON
Les Agamemnonz - Artemis INST

59:00

World Beat Canada Radio February 25 2023
00:59:00 1 Feb. 21, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
