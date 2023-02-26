The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Bring on the heat! Spicing up the Celtic stew this week with a dash of Cajun and even some Jamaican jerk. Plus, more fresh Flogging Molly, Natalie MacMaster and the entrancing atmos of Jayme Stone.
Calcopyrite Communications
Yoko Pwno - Tourmalet
Flogging Molly - The Croppy Boy '98
The Peelers - I'll Meet You At The Bottom Of A Bottle CANCON
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - Colour Therapy CANCON INST
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - Ceol On Chre
Basco - The Ballad Of Andreas INST
The Scratch - Another Round
VRi - Y Gasser Ddu
Lunasa - Unapproved Road INST
The Mahones - When Ye Go Away CANCON
Jayme Stone - Brotherless CANCON
Logical Fleadh - Fermoy Lasses/Noisy Curlew INST
Doolin' - Man Smart, Woman Smarter
Youthi & Macca Dread - Celtik Mode INST

58:57

Celt In A Twist February 26 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:57 1 Feb. 22, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:57  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 