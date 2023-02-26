Bring on the heat! Spicing up the Celtic stew this week with a dash of Cajun and even some Jamaican jerk. Plus, more fresh Flogging Molly, Natalie MacMaster and the entrancing atmos of Jayme Stone.
Calcopyrite Communications
Yoko Pwno - Tourmalet Flogging Molly - The Croppy Boy '98 The Peelers - I'll Meet You At The Bottom Of A Bottle CANCON Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - Colour Therapy CANCON INST Tau & The Drones Of Praise - Ceol On Chre Basco - The Ballad Of Andreas INST The Scratch - Another Round VRi - Y Gasser Ddu Lunasa - Unapproved Road INST The Mahones - When Ye Go Away CANCON Jayme Stone - Brotherless CANCON Logical Fleadh - Fermoy Lasses/Noisy Curlew INST Doolin' - Man Smart, Woman Smarter Youthi & Macca Dread - Celtik Mode INST