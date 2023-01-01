Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230224.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- The nuclear power industry in Japan is hiring with plans to expand in the next 2 years. A report on the balloons attacked in US airspace, including a Chinese government response and a proposed change in Japanese military limitations. The environmental catastrophe in Pakistan continues more than 6 months after flooding caused by a changing climate. Tax officials in India searched the offices of the BBC after a documentary critical of Prime Minister Modi led to a ban in the country.



From FRANCE- The UN Human Rights Commissioner recommended a special police force be sent to Haiti to control gangs who are killing, raping and stealing. 4 men in Florida were arrested and charged with conspiracy in the assassination of former Haitian President Moise in 2021. Barcelona has temporarily broken ties with Israel over its policy toward Palestinians. A panel at the UN has called on the international community to take action to stop systematic housing demolition and forced evictions in Palestine. As many as 5 million Syrians are homeless following the earthquake.



From CUBA- In France large protests and strikes continue over government plans to change their pensions. In the face of continuing nationwide protests, the Israeli President Herzog appealed to PM Netanyahu to suspend plans to reform the judiciary. A press review on the work of an organization called Forbidden Stories which reports on attacked journalists.



Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"I say openly that I am an anti-war person, with the point being, show me some reason not to be against this war. You have to be sort of asleep at the switch not to be critical of it. And the parallel between one quagmire we went through in Vietnam and the one we're in now is clear for everybody to see."

--Seymour Hersh



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net