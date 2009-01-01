This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Your Franchised Octopus
Series:
The Sunrise Ocean Bender
Subtitle: SOB 02.23.23
Program Type: Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators: rev. dr. atavist
Contributor:
dr. atavist Contact Contributor
Summary: label // radio // sunriseoceanbender.com // Sunrise Ocean Bender sets sail the 2nd and 4th Thursdays, 9-11 PM EST, on all volunteer/community radio WRIR 97.3 (wrir.org) to find something for your ears, and something for your head … psych rock and pop, prog, kosmische, space rock … detours … There might be a map, but the destination is up for grabs.
Credits:
Notes: Magic Tuber Stringband / July 4 (Morning Chorus) / Tarantism / 2023 / Feeding Tube The Goner / Strong Interactions / Behold a New Traveler / 2009 / Deep Water Acres Evening Fires / From the High Country / Waves in the Air / 2009 / Deep Water Acres Valley of Weights / Roentgen Elevation Man / Valley of Weights / 2022 / Valley of Weights Primordial Undermind / Hermetic Armada / An Imaginal Abydos / 2022 / Deep Water Acres, Sunrise Ocean Bender Davis Redford Triad / Violent Stupid Friend / Blue Cloud / 2003 / Holy Mountain Edena Gardens / Aether / Edena Gardens / 2022 / El Paraiso Kanaan / Amazon ft. Hedvig Mollestad / Downpour / 2023 / Jansen My Brother The Wind / Into the Cosmic Halo / Live at Roadburn 2013 / 2014 / Laser’s Edge Sula Bassana / Rainstorm / Live At Roadburn Festival 2014 / 2014 / Sulatron Edena Gardens / Now Here Nowhere / Edena Gardens / 2022 / El Paraiso
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:57:50
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Feb. 23, 2023
Location Recorded: WRIR
