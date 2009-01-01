The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sunrise Ocean Bender
SOB 02.23.23
Music
rev. dr. atavist
 dr. atavist  Contact Contributor
label // radio // sunriseoceanbender.com // Sunrise Ocean Bender sets sail the 2nd and 4th Thursdays, 9-11 PM EST, on all volunteer/community radio WRIR 97.3 (wrir.org) to find something for your ears, and something for your head … psych rock and pop, prog, kosmische, space rock … detours … There might be a map, but the destination is up for grabs.
Magic Tuber Stringband / July 4 (Morning Chorus) / Tarantism / 2023 / Feeding Tube

The Goner / Strong Interactions / Behold a New Traveler / 2009 / Deep Water Acres

Evening Fires / From the High Country / Waves in the Air / 2009 / Deep Water Acres

Valley of Weights / Roentgen Elevation Man / Valley of Weights / 2022 / Valley of Weights

Primordial Undermind / Hermetic Armada / An Imaginal Abydos / 2022 / Deep Water Acres, Sunrise Ocean Bender

Davis Redford Triad / Violent Stupid Friend / Blue Cloud / 2003 / Holy Mountain

Edena Gardens / Aether / Edena Gardens / 2022 / El Paraiso

Kanaan / Amazon ft. Hedvig Mollestad / Downpour / 2023 / Jansen

My Brother The Wind / Into the Cosmic Halo / Live at Roadburn 2013 / 2014 / Laser’s Edge

Sula Bassana / Rainstorm / Live At Roadburn Festival 2014 / 2014 / Sulatron

Edena Gardens / Now Here Nowhere / Edena Gardens / 2022 / El Paraiso

Your Franchised Octopus Download Program Podcast
SOB 02.23.23
01:57:50 1 Feb. 23, 2023
WRIR
  View Script
    
 01:57:50  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 