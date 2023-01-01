The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Amplified Radio Network Show Hour 1
House and Techno from around the world updated weekly.
Weekly Program
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno music from around the world. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download
CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
01. Puttin Manners - Sean Savage
02. Inferno - Carl Cox
03. Breathe Out - B.Traits
04. Heat It Up - Loco & Jam
05. Light Falls - Setaoc Mass
06. Chain Reactions (D-Unity Remix) - Deborah de Luca
07. Chiaroscuro - Basic Frame
08. Against Gravity - Gallya & Juliet Fox
09. Sentir - Sean Savage
10. K-Town Shuffle - Carlo Lio

24.2.23. Amplified Radio Show Hour 1 Download Program Podcast
Part 1 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)
00:00:00 1 Feb. 24, 2023
Toronto,Canada
