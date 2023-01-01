The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno music from around the world. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
01. Soul Freeka - Demuir 02. Dance Of Life (Club Mix) - Gene King 03. Fela Chant - Oscar P & Demuir 04. Endless Lies - Valentino Guerriero 05. Ex - James Dole 06. by Day (Lodemann & Dikof Remix) - Fred Everything 07. We Rise (6th Borough Project Remix) - The James L'Estraunge Orchestra 08. Andy Wally & Ray - Doza 09. Hands Only - Athlete Whippet 10. Drums And Us - DJ Sneak
24.2.23. Amplified Radio Show Hour 2
Part 2 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)