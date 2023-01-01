TBR 230224 - Genghis Khan: Prince of Peace*

Subtitle: Genghis Khan: Prince of Peace*

Summary: This week’s archive radio show shows how philanthropical foundations often represent a fifth column for the corporatists and then we feature a unique take upon Genghis Khan — as a defender of women’s rights, as the father of religious freedom, and as a prince of peace!



