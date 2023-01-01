The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Genghis Khan: Prince of Peace*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s archive radio show shows how philanthropical foundations often represent a fifth column for the corporatists and then we feature a unique take upon Genghis Khan — as a defender of women’s rights, as the father of religious freedom, and as a prince of peace!

We come out of left field but hit home every time. Only on the Thunderbolt…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:49

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:49—02:36

Bubble World (Originally Aired 9-18-15)
Music: Sonic Media Design — Yngwie Malmsteen
02:36—08:25

Foundation and Empire (Originally Aired 8-21-15)
Music: Rusted Root — Mike Oldfield
08:25—26:52

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
26:52—27:16

Genghis Khan: Prince of Peace (Originally Aired 5-1-20)
Music: Alexis Ortega — VegTales — Mahalia Jackson — Alexis Ortega — Cedarmont Kids — VegTales — Mahalia Jackson
27:15—42:15

———————————————————

Music Intro
42:15—42:34

Born to be Wild
by Moog Cookbook
42:33—45:50

Hotel California
by Moog Cookbook
45:50—52:20

Credits / Info / Disclaimer
52:19—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:04

Time
by Moog Cookbook
0:00—6:00

Credits
5:56—6:00

TBR 230224 - Genghis Khan: Prince of Peace* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Feb. 23, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
TBR 230224 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Feb. 23, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 14 Download File...
 