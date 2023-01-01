This week’s archive radio show shows how philanthropical foundations often represent a fifth column for the corporatists and then we feature a unique take upon Genghis Khan — as a defender of women’s rights, as the father of religious freedom, and as a prince of peace!
We come out of left field but hit home every time. Only on the Thunderbolt…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID 00:00—00:49
TB Intro Music: Focus 00:49—02:36
Bubble World (Originally Aired 9-18-15) Music: Sonic Media Design — Yngwie Malmsteen 02:36—08:25
Foundation and Empire (Originally Aired 8-21-15) Music: Rusted Root — Mike Oldfield 08:25—26:52
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID 26:52—27:16
Genghis Khan: Prince of Peace (Originally Aired 5-1-20) Music: Alexis Ortega — VegTales — Mahalia Jackson — Alexis Ortega — Cedarmont Kids — VegTales — Mahalia Jackson 27:15—42:15