24.2.23. The Mix Sessions Hour 2

Subtitle: Underground Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and Deep House.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Summary: The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca

Credits: 2023 Sean Savage

seansavage.ca

All Socials: @themixsessions



MIX:REMIX



13. Lust - Tigerskin 14. Lust (David Mayer Remix) - Tigerskin



ONE TO WATCH



15. Deep Musique (Rampa Remix) - Pastaboys



MINI MIX



16. I Wanna Be The One ft. Coco Cognac Brown (Savage Groove Mix) - Jef Kearns

17. Stuck On U - Sean Savage 18. The Black Messiah (Savage Deep Nubian Mix) - Sean Savage 19. Life is Just a Timeless Motion (Sascha Dive Cosmic Dub) - The Timewriter

20. Lake Gilmore (Glengarry Leads Remix) - No Regular Play

21. Follow You Down (Oliver Schories Remix) - Just Her



CLASSIC CUT



22. Sadness (Part 1) - Enigma



23. Once Were Leaves (Caribou Remix) - Pick A Piper

24. What's Hidden in the Thicket - Wiklow



