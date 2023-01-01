The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
2 Bulls in a China Shop
Weekly Program
Dan Leeson, Kyle Hedman
This week in the China Shop, the markets are pricing in more rate hikes after the latest economic data, ChatGPT writes an "interesting" article about a prison photo and Kyle finds out he's to blame for the interest rate hikes. In Stock News, Credit Suisse is in hot water again, big corporations are embracing solar and Carvana reports massive losses. Over in the Crypto Corner, NFT sales soar (but only for one brand) and in The Bet, Dan scours the charts for a pick to carry the bulls down the home stretch.
2bullsinachinashop.com

02-25-2023: "The North Korea of Banking"
01:02:25 1 Feb. 25, 2023
 01:02:25  128Kbps mp3
