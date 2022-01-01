Notes: Artist Title Year

The Maddox Brothers & Rose - Shimmy Shakin' Daddy 1951

Ruth Brown - I Would If I Could 1952

Alex Bradford - Holy Ghost 1955

King Perry - Keep a Dollar in Your Pocket 1947

Mildred Bailey, Deep River Boys - Rockin' Chair 1941

Blue Moon Marquee - High Noon 2022

The Louvin Brothers - Alabama 1956

Cousin Joe - Beggin' Woman 1948

The Diamonds - A Beggar for Your Kiss 1952

Peppermint Harris (with Maxwell Davis and His All-Stars) - Have Another Drink and Talk to Me 1951

Sweet Violet Boys (Prairie Ramblers) - You Got to See Mama Ev'ry Night (Or You Can't See Mama At All) 1940

Curley Griffin - Got Rockin' On My Mind 1956

Jewell Gospel Trio - Many Little Angels In The Band 1958

Ray Charles - Drown In My Own Tears 1957

Swift Jewel Cowboys - Fan It 1939

Jimmy Preston - Hucklebuck Daddy 1949

Skip Easterling - I Don't Know 1971

Buddy & Bob, Buddy Holly - You And I Are Through 1955

Art Tatum - (Back Home Again In) Indiana 1940