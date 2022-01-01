The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Lots of shimmy-shakin' and rockin' on Backbeat this week. We've got indigineous-flavoured blues and jazz from Mildred Bailey and Blue Moon Marquee, blood harmony from The Louvin Bros., Peppermint Harris invites us to Have Another Drink and Talk to him and western swing band The Swift Jewel Cowboys wail the blues.
Artist Title Year
The Maddox Brothers & Rose - Shimmy Shakin' Daddy 1951
Ruth Brown - I Would If I Could 1952
Alex Bradford - Holy Ghost 1955
King Perry - Keep a Dollar in Your Pocket 1947
Mildred Bailey, Deep River Boys - Rockin' Chair 1941
Blue Moon Marquee - High Noon 2022
The Louvin Brothers - Alabama 1956
Cousin Joe - Beggin' Woman 1948
The Diamonds - A Beggar for Your Kiss 1952
Peppermint Harris (with Maxwell Davis and His All-Stars) - Have Another Drink and Talk to Me 1951
Sweet Violet Boys (Prairie Ramblers) - You Got to See Mama Ev'ry Night (Or You Can't See Mama At All) 1940
Curley Griffin - Got Rockin' On My Mind 1956
Jewell Gospel Trio - Many Little Angels In The Band 1958
Ray Charles - Drown In My Own Tears 1957
Swift Jewel Cowboys - Fan It 1939
Jimmy Preston - Hucklebuck Daddy 1949
Skip Easterling - I Don't Know 1971
Buddy & Bob, Buddy Holly - You And I Are Through 1955
Art Tatum - (Back Home Again In) Indiana 1940

00:58:00 1 Feb. 26, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
