Lots of shimmy-shakin' and rockin' on Backbeat this week. We've got indigineous-flavoured blues and jazz from Mildred Bailey and Blue Moon Marquee, blood harmony from The Louvin Bros., Peppermint Harris invites us to Have Another Drink and Talk to him and western swing band The Swift Jewel Cowboys wail the blues.
Artist Title Year The Maddox Brothers & Rose - Shimmy Shakin' Daddy 1951 Ruth Brown - I Would If I Could 1952 Alex Bradford - Holy Ghost 1955 King Perry - Keep a Dollar in Your Pocket 1947 Mildred Bailey, Deep River Boys - Rockin' Chair 1941 Blue Moon Marquee - High Noon 2022 The Louvin Brothers - Alabama 1956 Cousin Joe - Beggin' Woman 1948 The Diamonds - A Beggar for Your Kiss 1952 Peppermint Harris (with Maxwell Davis and His All-Stars) - Have Another Drink and Talk to Me 1951 Sweet Violet Boys (Prairie Ramblers) - You Got to See Mama Ev'ry Night (Or You Can't See Mama At All) 1940 Curley Griffin - Got Rockin' On My Mind 1956 Jewell Gospel Trio - Many Little Angels In The Band 1958 Ray Charles - Drown In My Own Tears 1957 Swift Jewel Cowboys - Fan It 1939 Jimmy Preston - Hucklebuck Daddy 1949 Skip Easterling - I Don't Know 1971 Buddy & Bob, Buddy Holly - You And I Are Through 1955 Art Tatum - (Back Home Again In) Indiana 1940