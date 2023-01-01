Why the Weird Weather?

Subtitle: science behind the news

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Paola Arias Gomez, Alex Smith, Greta Thunberg

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Summary: Blistering heat waves across the Southern Hemisphere, strange storms in the North. Alex reports on new science of Atmospheric Rivers, Arctic Ice and teleconnections. From Columbia, scientist Paola Arias Gomez explains continuing drought and record heat smashing agriculture in Argentina, South Brazil, and Uruguay - another hit for food prices. Plus Greta Thunberg reads from her latest: The Climate Book.

Credits: Interview and research by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



Greta Thunberg reading from "The Climate Book", Penguin publishers.



A few seconds from 9 News Australia.

Notes: In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 25:16 for stations need to insert ID or announcements.



