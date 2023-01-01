The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
science behind the news
Weekly Program
Paola Arias Gomez, Alex Smith, Greta Thunberg
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Blistering heat waves across the Southern Hemisphere, strange storms in the North. Alex reports on new science of Atmospheric Rivers, Arctic Ice and teleconnections. From Columbia, scientist Paola Arias Gomez explains continuing drought and record heat smashing agriculture in Argentina, South Brazil, and Uruguay - another hit for food prices. Plus Greta Thunberg reads from her latest: The Climate Book.
Interview and research by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Greta Thunberg reading from "The Climate Book", Penguin publishers.

A few seconds from 9 News Australia.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 25:16 for stations need to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 230301 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Feb. 27, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
Ecoshock 230301 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Feb. 27, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 15 Download File...
Ecoshock 230301 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Feb. 27, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 