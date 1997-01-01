The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
11
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
An all-Afro edition of Global A Go-Go with new music from Niger's Moussa Tchingou, Fendika & K-Sanchis from Ethiopia and the Netherlands, Oakland's Orchestra Gold, Solomane Doumbia from Mali, Danish band Sunbörn and the team of Kala Jula & Gangbé Brass Band from Mali and Benin
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Tinariwen | Mali-Algeria | Tenidagh Hegh Djeredjere | Kel Tinariwen | Wedge | 2022-1991
Moussa Tchingou | Niger | Derhan | Tamiditine | Sahel Sounds | 2023
Afous D'Afous | Algeria | Nak Amahah | Tenere | Sahel Sounds | 2017

Mulatu Astatke featuring Fekade Made Maskal | Ethiopia | Netsanet | Ethio Jazz | Amha | 1974
Fendika & K-Sanchis | Ethiopia-Netherlands | Unity | Gojo | 121234 | 2023
Debo Band | USA-Ethiopia | Not Just A Song | Debo Band | Sub Pop / Next Ambiance | 2012

Bamba Wassoulou Groove | Mali | Farima | Farima | Label Bleu | 2015
Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Loga Fo Djelba | Sira Ba Kele | Sublime Frequencies | 2018
Orchestra Gold | USA-Mali | Tequila Jam | Medicine | self-released | 2023

Fela Ransome Kuti & The Africa 70 | Nigeria | Trouble Sleep Yanga Wake Am | Roforofo Fight | Jofabro | 1972
Solomane Doumbia | Mali | Ségou to Lagos | Ségou to Lagos | Mieruba | 2023

Bixiga 70 | Brazil | Ventania | III | Glitterbeat | 2015
The Superpowers | USA | 32 Bit | Trance For Nation | Young Cub | 2008
Sunbörn | Denmark | Mankind? | Dancing In The Dark / Mankind? - Single | Tramp | 2023

Kala Jula & Gangbé Brass Band | Mali-Switzerland-Benin | Gèdé | Asro | Buda Musique | 2023
Toumani Diabate's Symmetric Orchestra | Mali-Senegal-Burkina Faso-Guinée Conakry | Ya Fama | Boulevard De L'Independance | World Circuit | 2006
Balimaya Project | England UK-Nigeria-Gambia-Guinée Conakry | Balimaya | Wolo So | Jazz Re:freshed | 2021

01:59:56 1 Feb. 26, 2023
Richmond VA USA
