February 26, 2023: The Platonic ideal of a West African garage band

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Summary: An all-Afro edition of Global A Go-Go with new music from Niger's Moussa Tchingou, Fendika & K-Sanchis from Ethiopia and the Netherlands, Oakland's Orchestra Gold, Solomane Doumbia from Mali, Danish band Sunbörn and the team of Kala Jula & Gangbé Brass Band from Mali and Benin

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Tinariwen | Mali-Algeria | Tenidagh Hegh Djeredjere | Kel Tinariwen | Wedge | 2022-1991

Moussa Tchingou | Niger | Derhan | Tamiditine | Sahel Sounds | 2023

Afous D'Afous | Algeria | Nak Amahah | Tenere | Sahel Sounds | 2017



Mulatu Astatke featuring Fekade Made Maskal | Ethiopia | Netsanet | Ethio Jazz | Amha | 1974

Fendika & K-Sanchis | Ethiopia-Netherlands | Unity | Gojo | 121234 | 2023

Debo Band | USA-Ethiopia | Not Just A Song | Debo Band | Sub Pop / Next Ambiance | 2012



Bamba Wassoulou Groove | Mali | Farima | Farima | Label Bleu | 2015

Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Loga Fo Djelba | Sira Ba Kele | Sublime Frequencies | 2018

Orchestra Gold | USA-Mali | Tequila Jam | Medicine | self-released | 2023



Fela Ransome Kuti & The Africa 70 | Nigeria | Trouble Sleep Yanga Wake Am | Roforofo Fight | Jofabro | 1972

Solomane Doumbia | Mali | Ségou to Lagos | Ségou to Lagos | Mieruba | 2023



Bixiga 70 | Brazil | Ventania | III | Glitterbeat | 2015

The Superpowers | USA | 32 Bit | Trance For Nation | Young Cub | 2008

Sunbörn | Denmark | Mankind? | Dancing In The Dark / Mankind? - Single | Tramp | 2023



Kala Jula & Gangbé Brass Band | Mali-Switzerland-Benin | Gèdé | Asro | Buda Musique | 2023

Toumani Diabate's Symmetric Orchestra | Mali-Senegal-Burkina Faso-Guinée Conakry | Ya Fama | Boulevard De L'Independance | World Circuit | 2006

Balimaya Project | England UK-Nigeria-Gambia-Guinée Conakry | Balimaya | Wolo So | Jazz Re:freshed | 2021



