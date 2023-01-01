At The Bottom Of The Sea

Subtitle: The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Amy Mayer, the Onboard Outreach Officer for the JOIDES Expedition 397, and research fellow Saray Martinez, Kids Crew & Katie Stone

Contributor: Katie Stone Contact Contributor

Summary: This time on The Children's Hour, the Kids Crew get aboard the JOIDES Resolution, virtually, while the ship is at sea off the coast of Portugal. We meet Amy Mayer, the Onboard Outreach Officer for the JOIDES Expedition 397, and research fellow Saray Martinez.



We learn how the JOIDES brings up core samples from the ocean floor, that they then slice, x-ray, and study. Some of the soils they are bringing to the surface are over 300 million years old.



Scientists aboard the JOIDES stay for a short rotation, and collect as much data as possible. The ship is drilling for core samples 24 hours a day, 7 days a week when they are at the drilling site.



The Kids Crew have a lot of questions for Amy and Saray about life on board a scientific research vessel. We also hear a poem by Kenn Nesbitt, from his poetry playground Poetry4Kids.com.

Mixed with great music celebrating the sea, get to the bottom of the ocean with us, this time on The Children's Hour.



This episode was recorded by Katie Stone at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico USA, and produced by Christina Stella and Katie Stone.



2023 The Children's Hour Inc.

Credits: Katie Stone, Executive Producer

Christina Stella, Producer

Amy Mayer, Producer

Kenn Nesbitt, Contributor



Notes: Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00. To obtain segmented versions of our program, please contact Katie@childrenshour.org



The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.



The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.



Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.



We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org



Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org





