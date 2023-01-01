Notes: Standing in bucolic fields with snakes

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Kendall, Good ol Boy Mike, Good ol Boy Drew, and Good ol Gal Julieanna

SUDS Episode – A brewery takeover with a flight from Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company, Olney, MD. If you are keeping count of the number of moments of discontent, well it’s in the double digits. There IS some great beer in the flight, in spite of what Mike thinks. There should be a training video on how to smuggle snakes, on a bus. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:

All beer in this episode is from Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company, Olney, MD



9:16 Dortmunder Export German lager - 5.6% ABV. SUDS-4



15:48 Deep Root – milk chocolate porter finished on cacao. 5.8% ABV SUDS-4



21:36 Hometown Crew Czech Style Pilsner – 5.5% ABV SUDS-3



34:07 Lone Oak Lager Light American Lager – brewed with Bloody Butcher Corn – 4.2% ABV SUDS-4



39:32 Lone Oak Maibock – 6.8% ABV SUDS-3



43:09 Flip Coast West Coast IPA heavily hopped with El Dorado and Citra hops. 6.8% ABV inspired by and brewed with Flipside Gastro. SUDS-5



47:40 Sandbar Tropical Hazy IPA double dry hopped with Cashmere and Sabro hops. 7% ABV SUDS-4



