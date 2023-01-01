The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Brewery takeover with Lone Oak Farm Brewery
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SUDS Episode – A brewery takeover with a flight from Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company, Olney, MD. If you are keeping count of the number of moments of discontent, well it’s in the double digits. There IS some great beer in the flight, in spite of what Mike thinks. There should be a training video on how to smuggle snakes, on a bus.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Producer: Good ol Boy Dave & Good ol Gal Julieanna
Standing in bucolic fields with snakes
@LoneOakBrewing @beermakesthree #beer #maryland #snakesonabus
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Kendall, Good ol Boy Mike, Good ol Boy Drew, and Good ol Gal Julieanna
SUDS Episode – A brewery takeover with a flight from Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company, Olney, MD. If you are keeping count of the number of moments of discontent, well it’s in the double digits. There IS some great beer in the flight, in spite of what Mike thinks. There should be a training video on how to smuggle snakes, on a bus. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:
All beer in this episode is from Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company, Olney, MD

9:16 Dortmunder Export German lager - 5.6% ABV. SUDS-4

15:48 Deep Root – milk chocolate porter finished on cacao. 5.8% ABV SUDS-4

21:36 Hometown Crew Czech Style Pilsner – 5.5% ABV SUDS-3

34:07 Lone Oak Lager Light American Lager – brewed with Bloody Butcher Corn – 4.2% ABV SUDS-4

39:32 Lone Oak Maibock – 6.8% ABV SUDS-3

43:09 Flip Coast West Coast IPA heavily hopped with El Dorado and Citra hops. 6.8% ABV inspired by and brewed with Flipside Gastro. SUDS-5

47:40 Sandbar Tropical Hazy IPA double dry hopped with Cashmere and Sabro hops. 7% ABV SUDS-4

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
@sipssudssmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes™ is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Check out Good ol Boy Dave on 60 Second Reviews
https://www.instagram.com/goodoleboydave/
Kendall was speculating about how many snakes he could fit in his pants. His beer blog is:
https://www.beermakesthree.com/

Enjoying that cool new Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

