The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) King Kester Emeneya
DEUX TEMPS
DEUX TEMPS
Editions Kaluila - 1987

3) Johnny Bokelo Isenge et Son Groupe Mbonda Africa
MUJINGA
ANTI BALLE
Espera - 1989

4) Wazekwa
TEMPS DE CUISSON
YHWH - יהוה TETRAGRAMME
Sun Records – 1995

5) Seigneur Tabu Ley with Orchestra Afrisa
EBEZE
AFRISA SELECTION
Sterns Africa - 1985

6) Mayaula Mayoni
SAMABI
BIKINI
Ets. N’Diaye – 2000

7) Ferre Gola
TOC TOC
DYNASTIE
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa Ltd. - 2022

8) Fally Ipupa
MAYDAY
FORMULE 7
Elektra France - 2022

9) Bozi Boziana & Naelis
EMOTION (remix) feat. Diana
A MOURIR D’AIMER
Naelis – 2022

10) Général Defao
AMI D’ANFANCE
COPINAGE (with Artiste Inconnu)
Abacous - 2021

11) Le Grand Maitre Franco et Le T.P. O.K. Jazz
LA VIE DES HOMMES
LA VIE DES HOMMES
Choc - 1986

12) Le Canon du Zaire
SEPELA BOMOYI
AZALAKA OCCUPÉE
Editions Don Dass - 1983

13) Orchestre Télé-Music
FABETY
L’ORCHESTRE TÉLÉ-MUSIC DE BRAZZAVILLE
K’Dance – 1980s

14) Orchestre Stukas
C’EST LA VIE
L’AFRIQUE DANSE : ORCHESTRE STUKAS
African – 1979

Download Program Podcast
01:59:52 1 Feb. 27, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:52  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 