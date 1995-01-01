Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) King Kester Emeneya

DEUX TEMPS

Editions Kaluila - 1987



3) Johnny Bokelo Isenge et Son Groupe Mbonda Africa

MUJINGA

ANTI BALLE

Espera - 1989



4) Wazekwa

TEMPS DE CUISSON

YHWH - יהוה TETRAGRAMME

Sun Records – 1995



5) Seigneur Tabu Ley with Orchestra Afrisa

EBEZE

AFRISA SELECTION

Sterns Africa - 1985



6) Mayaula Mayoni

SAMABI

BIKINI

Ets. N’Diaye – 2000



7) Ferre Gola

TOC TOC

DYNASTIE

Sony Music Entertainment East Africa Ltd. - 2022



8) Fally Ipupa

MAYDAY

FORMULE 7

Elektra France - 2022



9) Bozi Boziana & Naelis

EMOTION (remix) feat. Diana

A MOURIR D’AIMER

Naelis – 2022



10) Général Defao

AMI D’ANFANCE

COPINAGE (with Artiste Inconnu)

Abacous - 2021



11) Le Grand Maitre Franco et Le T.P. O.K. Jazz

LA VIE DES HOMMES

Choc - 1986



12) Le Canon du Zaire

SEPELA BOMOYI

AZALAKA OCCUPÉE

Editions Don Dass - 1983



13) Orchestre Télé-Music

FABETY

L’ORCHESTRE TÉLÉ-MUSIC DE BRAZZAVILLE

K’Dance – 1980s



14) Orchestre Stukas

C’EST LA VIE

L’AFRIQUE DANSE : ORCHESTRE STUKAS

African – 1979