Program Information
Ambiance Congo: February 26, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) King Kester Emeneya
DEUX TEMPS
DEUX TEMPS
Editions Kaluila - 1987
3) Johnny Bokelo Isenge et Son Groupe Mbonda Africa
MUJINGA
ANTI BALLE
Espera - 1989
4) Wazekwa
TEMPS DE CUISSON
YHWH - יהוה TETRAGRAMME
Sun Records – 1995
5) Seigneur Tabu Ley with Orchestra Afrisa
EBEZE
AFRISA SELECTION
Sterns Africa - 1985
6) Mayaula Mayoni
SAMABI
BIKINI
Ets. N’Diaye – 2000
7) Ferre Gola
TOC TOC
DYNASTIE
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa Ltd. - 2022
8) Fally Ipupa
MAYDAY
FORMULE 7
Elektra France - 2022
9) Bozi Boziana & Naelis
EMOTION (remix) feat. Diana
A MOURIR D’AIMER
Naelis – 2022
10) Général Defao
AMI D’ANFANCE
COPINAGE (with Artiste Inconnu)
Abacous - 2021
11) Le Grand Maitre Franco et Le T.P. O.K. Jazz
LA VIE DES HOMMES
LA VIE DES HOMMES
Choc - 1986
12) Le Canon du Zaire
SEPELA BOMOYI
AZALAKA OCCUPÉE
Editions Don Dass - 1983
13) Orchestre Télé-Music
FABETY
L’ORCHESTRE TÉLÉ-MUSIC DE BRAZZAVILLE
K’Dance – 1980s
14) Orchestre Stukas
C’EST LA VIE
L’AFRIQUE DANSE : ORCHESTRE STUKAS
African – 1979
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:52
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Feb. 27, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:52
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
8
