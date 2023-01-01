The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Latin Waves
2023 Checkup, Brazil, Peru and ongoing conflict in Ukraine
Weekly Program
Jorge Martin
 latinwaves@gmail.com  Contact Contributor
Latin Waves host Sylvia Richardson speaks with Jorge Martin Secretariat of Hands off Venezuela, in this 2023 checkup we speak about the attempted insurrection in Brazil, the ongoing coup in Peru and its resistance.

NATO and its proxy war in Ukraine, how US capitalism and imperialism go hand in hand, and most importantly how to engage against the democratic struggle against capitalism.
Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per month. www.latinwavesmedia.com

2023 Checkup, Brazil, Peru and ongoing conflict in Ukraine Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Feb. 27, 2023
Vancouver Studios www.latinwavesmedia.com
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 12 Download File...
 