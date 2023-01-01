Latin Waves host Sylvia Richardson speaks with Jorge Martin Secretariat of Hands off Venezuela, in this 2023 checkup we speak about the attempted insurrection in Brazil, the ongoing coup in Peru and its resistance.
NATO and its proxy war in Ukraine, how US capitalism and imperialism go hand in hand, and most importantly how to engage against the democratic struggle against capitalism.
2023 Checkup, Brazil, Peru and ongoing conflict in Ukraine
