Summary: Leo makes his long-awaited return to the China Shop this week to talk about OFL's plans for the new year! Listen in as we discuss Leo's recently published Trading Playbook, focusing on preparation, trade management and confidence. We also talk about orderflow and reading the DOM and how new traders should work to incorporate those tools before wrapping up with an explanation of the new "autoplot" study coming out this week.



About Leo:

Leo started his trading journey with options mainly through options data/flow tools, after getting tired of trying to find the next mover and carrying overnight risk he then found the futures market. His focus is now mostly on ES and NQ. His favorite OF Labs study is the buy and sell zones because they help automate the process of finding areas where the pullback in the market gives you the best risk/reward to take the continuation trade.



About OrderFlow Labs:

OFL is a group of die-hard futures traders and a C++ Wizard who have a passion for trading the futures market using Orderflow tools.



Orderflow Labs was created as a collective effort of our own work and experience trading the futures markets. Our goal is simple, we aim to help both new and experienced traders gain confidence, reduce your screen time and help you refine your edge.