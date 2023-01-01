The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
2 Bulls in a China Shop Interview
Interview
Kyle Hedman, Leo
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Leo makes his long-awaited return to the China Shop this week to talk about OFL's plans for the new year! Listen in as we discuss Leo's recently published Trading Playbook, focusing on preparation, trade management and confidence. We also talk about orderflow and reading the DOM and how new traders should work to incorporate those tools before wrapping up with an explanation of the new "autoplot" study coming out this week.

About Leo:
Leo started his trading journey with options mainly through options data/flow tools, after getting tired of trying to find the next mover and carrying overnight risk he then found the futures market. His focus is now mostly on ES and NQ. His favorite OF Labs study is the buy and sell zones because they help automate the process of finding areas where the pullback in the market gives you the best risk/reward to take the continuation trade.

About OrderFlow Labs:
OFL is a group of die-hard futures traders and a C++ Wizard who have a passion for trading the futures market using Orderflow tools.

Orderflow Labs was created as a collective effort of our own work and experience trading the futures markets. Our goal is simple, we aim to help both new and experienced traders gain confidence, reduce your screen time and help you refine your edge.
2bullsinachinashop.com
https://orderflowlabs.com/
https://orderflowlabs.com/a/pages/leo-the-tigers-trading-playbook

Leo from OrderFlow Labs Returns Download Program Podcast
01:02:13 1 Feb. 16, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:02:13  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 