Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 02-27-23
Weekly Program
Albert Kruger, Anthony Albanese, Nate Byrne; cameos: Dianne Minnis, Mon Schafter, Jack Evans.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Popular gay Aussie weatherman Nate Byrne celebrates Sydney World Pride; Kenya is ordered to grant NGO status to a queer rights group, a Seoul court cures spousal health benefits inequality, Bulgarian trans people get legally erased, Tennessee lawmakers make trans kids sick and strip drag shows, Proud Boys prey on "pedophile" storytellers, and White Sox minor league pitcher Anderson Comas comes out to help others "fight for their dreams."
Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Wenzel Jones & Tanya Kane-Parry, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Little Richard; Crowded House; Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande.
Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 Feb. 28, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 23 Download File...
 