Popular gay Aussie weatherman Nate Byrne celebrates Sydney World Pride; Kenya is ordered to grant NGO status to a queer rights group, a Seoul court cures spousal health benefits inequality, Bulgarian trans people get legally erased, Tennessee lawmakers make trans kids sick and strip drag shows, Proud Boys prey on "pedophile" storytellers, and White Sox minor league pitcher Anderson Comas comes out to help others "fight for their dreams." Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Wenzel Jones & Tanya Kane-Parry, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Little Richard; Crowded House; Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande.
* * * * * P L E A S E ! * * * * * Now more than ever, your financial support of our charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world — and keep us coming to YOUR station! (we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.) By check: Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA Online: This Way Out DONATE [www.thiswayout.org] Thank you! Know anyone with a car to donate? https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out Thanks again!