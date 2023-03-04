Crossing cultures in big ways! Helsinki Cotonou - Finnish Afrobeaters, Numori - Experimental music from Korea, Curumin - Spanish/Japanese from Sao Paulo, Beba - performed by Barry Muir with lyrics from Morocco!
Calcopyrite Communications
Helsinki Cotonou - The Craft (feat. Synik) Montparnasse Musique - Malele Hark - Ganga Flute CANCON Bedouin Soundclash - Birds Of A Feather CANCON Los Piranas - Llanero Soledeno Los Mocosos - Spill The Wine Luiz Gabriel Lopes - Costura Numori - Guna Guna Curumin - Afroxoque Mazacote - Levanta La Copa CANCON Moktar Gania & Gnawa Soul - Alla A Soudane Beba - Bulletproof CANCON Captain Planet - Body Yako (feat. Kongo Electro)