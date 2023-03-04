The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Crossing cultures in big ways! Helsinki Cotonou - Finnish Afrobeaters, Numori - Experimental music from Korea, Curumin - Spanish/Japanese from Sao Paulo, Beba - performed by Barry Muir with lyrics from Morocco!
Calcopyrite Communications
Helsinki Cotonou - The Craft (feat. Synik)
Montparnasse Musique - Malele
Hark - Ganga Flute CANCON
Bedouin Soundclash - Birds Of A Feather CANCON
Los Piranas - Llanero Soledeno
Los Mocosos - Spill The Wine
Luiz Gabriel Lopes - Costura
Numori - Guna Guna
Curumin - Afroxoque
Mazacote - Levanta La Copa CANCON
Moktar Gania & Gnawa Soul - Alla A Soudane
Beba - Bulletproof CANCON
Captain Planet - Body Yako (feat. Kongo Electro)

59:14

World Beat Canada Radio March 4 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:14 1 March 1, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
