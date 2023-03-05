The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Celtic that's strangely cetacean-centric for some reason? The new single from Enter The Haggis drops 'Swallowed By A Whale', The Dreadnoughts are onboard with 'Pique La Beleine' and Dolphin Boy takes us for another spin. Join Patricia Fraser for a whale of a show.
Calcopyrite Communications
Trio Svin - Sej, Sild
Toxic Frogs - Thank You Humanity
Early Spirit - The Hollow Tree CANCON
Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON
Johnny Kalsi & Dhol Foundation - After The Rain INST
Sinead O'Connor - My Lagan Love
Larry Kirwan - Heroes
Punch Brothers - The Wreck Of The Edmond Fitzgerald
Logical Fleadh - Bridgton Nod INST
Homeland - Pressed For Time INST
Jim Moray - Valentine
The Dreadnoughts - Pique La Beleine CANCON
Dolphin Boy - The Rough Bounds Rumba
Doolin' - Reel Africa INST

59:36

Celt In A Twist March 5 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:36 1 March 1, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
