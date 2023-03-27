The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Railroad Workers Say of East Palestine Derailment They Don't Really Care About Us!

As rail executives grow richer train derailments have become common place with as many as 1,000 trains derailed every year in America. The recent freight train derailment and chemical fire in East Palestine, Ohio that left thousands of nearby residents fearing for their health was not a one-off tragedy.

To talk about the railroad derailment, cause and its cataclysmic affects for the residents of East Palestine and the railroad workers were joined by Mark Burrows, a member of steering committee of Railroad Workers United, Mel Buer, associate editor and labor reporter for The Real News Network and Matt Weaver, a track worker and member of the steering committee of railroad workers united
produced by ken nash and mimi rosenberg
please notify us if you plan to broadcast this radio program - nashkenneth100@gmail.com

March 27, 2023
New York City
