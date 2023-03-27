Summary: Railroad Workers Say of East Palestine Derailment They Don't Really Care About Us!



As rail executives grow richer train derailments have become common place with as many as 1,000 trains derailed every year in America. The recent freight train derailment and chemical fire in East Palestine, Ohio that left thousands of nearby residents fearing for their health was not a one-off tragedy.



To talk about the railroad derailment, cause and its cataclysmic affects for the residents of East Palestine and the railroad workers were joined by Mark Burrows, a member of steering committee of Railroad Workers United, Mel Buer, associate editor and labor reporter for The Real News Network and Matt Weaver, a track worker and member of the steering committee of railroad workers united