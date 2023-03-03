The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
outFarpress Presents
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
Seymour Hersh, International news and opinion, shortwave, Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Voice of Russia
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Going Underground and NHK Japan.
This week's show features stories from Going Underground and NHK Japan.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230303.mp3 (29:00)

From GOING UNDERGROUND- Afshin just interviewed Seymour Hersh about who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline, cutting off gas supplies to Germany and causing the price of fuel to skyrocket globally. Hersh who revealed the My Lai massacre in 1970, for which he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize. His distinguished career includes articles on Henry Kissinger, and US torture and secret prisons in the Iraq war. In this interview Hersh explains how the US government detonated the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline last September, and the motives behind the attack. He also speaks about the initial rejection of his report on the My Lai massacre, of being accused of being a conspiracy theorist, and Edward Snowden.

From JAPAN- Japan announced plans to purchase 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US. As Russia continues its war on Ukraine it claimed the US was planning a false flag operation with toxic materials, which the US says is disinformation. Foreign Ministers of the G20 nations met in India, did not find common ground, and did not conclude with a joint statement. The FBI director told Fox News that the novel Corona virus was probably leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan China.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"I always believe in truth. Sometimes I know truth others don't. That puts me in a little bit of jeopardy sometimes."
--Seymour Hersh

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

Highest Quality Download Program Podcast
160 KB mono
00:29:00 1 March 3, 2023
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 10 Download File...
Quick download/ Slow Modem streaming Download Program Podcast
24 KB VBR mono
00:29:00 1 March 3, 2023
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  24Kbps flac
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 