TBR 230303 - Heroes Part 2: The Greatest Generation

Subtitle: The Greatest Generation

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Summary: This week’s radio show advocates censoring censorship, and for the feature piece we complete our two part series on activist heroes from history. Lots of bright flashes with this week’s Thunderbolts…



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00—00:31



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:30—02:17



Unlikely Schooling

Music: Raven-Symone

02:17—05:33



Hot Air Over America!

Music: The 5th Dimension

05:31—08:38



In Defense of Defense / Censorship by Sabotage

Music: Ozric Tentacles

08:37—14:47



Blatant Censorship

Music: Liverpaw

14:45—16:30



Censorship by Proxy

Music: Jean Jacques Perrey & Dana Countryman — Alamaailman Vasarat — Ego Plum & the Ebola Music Orchestra

16:30—27:09



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

27:09—27:46



Heroes Part 2: The Greatest Generation

Music: Mike Oldfield (8X)

27:46—44:10



Music Intro

44:07—44:17



ME 262

by Blüe Öyster Cült

44:10—53:10



Credits / Disclaimer

53:05—54:00



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



Intro

0:00—0:08



Dominance and Submission

by Blüe Öyster Cült

0:00—5:49



Credits

5:47—6:00



