Program Information
TBR 230303 - Heroes Part 2: The Greatest Generation
Series:
The Thunderbolt
Subtitle:
The Greatest Generation
Program Type:
Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Dana
Contributor:
Dancing Angel Media
Contact Contributor
Summary:
This week’s radio show advocates censoring censorship, and for the feature piece we complete our two part series on activist heroes from history. Lots of bright flashes with this week’s Thunderbolts…
Credits:
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
Notes:
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17
Unlikely Schooling
Music: Raven-Symone
02:17—05:33
Hot Air Over America!
Music: The 5th Dimension
05:31—08:38
In Defense of Defense / Censorship by Sabotage
Music: Ozric Tentacles
08:37—14:47
Blatant Censorship
Music: Liverpaw
14:45—16:30
Censorship by Proxy
Music: Jean Jacques Perrey & Dana Countryman — Alamaailman Vasarat — Ego Plum & the Ebola Music Orchestra
16:30—27:09
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
27:09—27:46
Heroes Part 2: The Greatest Generation
Music: Mike Oldfield (8X)
27:46—44:10
———————————————————
Music Intro
44:07—44:17
ME 262
by Blüe Öyster Cült
44:10—53:10
Credits / Disclaimer
53:05—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:08
Dominance and Submission
by Blüe Öyster Cült
0:00—5:49
Credits
5:47—6:00
Version 1:
TBR 230303 - Heroes Part 2: The Greatest Generation
Description:
Regular Program
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:54:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
March 2, 2023
Location Recorded:
Olympia, WA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:54:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
8
Version 2:
TBR 230303 - Bonus 6
Description:
Bonus 6
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:06:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
March 2, 2023
Location Recorded:
Ashland OR
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:06:00
128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
8
