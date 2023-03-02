The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Greatest Generation
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s radio show advocates censoring censorship, and for the feature piece we complete our two part series on activist heroes from history. Lots of bright flashes with this week’s Thunderbolts…
———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17

Unlikely Schooling
Music: Raven-Symone
02:17—05:33

Hot Air Over America!
Music: The 5th Dimension
05:31—08:38

In Defense of Defense / Censorship by Sabotage
Music: Ozric Tentacles
08:37—14:47

Blatant Censorship
Music: Liverpaw
14:45—16:30

Censorship by Proxy
Music: Jean Jacques Perrey & Dana Countryman — Alamaailman Vasarat — Ego Plum & the Ebola Music Orchestra
16:30—27:09

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:09—27:46

Heroes Part 2: The Greatest Generation
Music: Mike Oldfield (8X)
27:46—44:10

———————————————————

Music Intro
44:07—44:17

ME 262
by Blüe Öyster Cült
44:10—53:10

Credits / Disclaimer
53:05—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:08

Dominance and Submission
by Blüe Öyster Cült
0:00—5:49

Credits
5:47—6:00

