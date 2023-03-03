The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno music from around the world. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
01. La Musique - Sean Savage 02. 4 A.M. - Gruve Collective 03. Soft Spoken - Art Alfie 04. Further - Dustin Nantais 05. Beatsbaby - Matt Prehn 06. Home Away From Home - Snad 07. Luvin' To Nothing - Demuir 08. Forever In A Daze - Nick Holder 09. Hot For You - Din Jay 10. Enigma - Alex Ranerro
3.3.23. Amplified Radio Show Hour 1
Part 1 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)