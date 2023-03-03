The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno music from around the world. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno from around the world updated weekly.
01. 17 Reasons Why (George Loukas Mix) - Sam Jurgens 02. Gate - Mladen Tomic 03. Put It On - George Loukas 04. Interplanetary Dust - Steve Parker 05. Mind Journey (Amotik Remix) - Ellen Allien 06. Headland - Christopher Coe 07. This Feeling - Pulse Plant 08. Two Step Phase - Edit Select 09. Puttin Manners - Sean Savage 10. Some Voices - Stephen Thrasher
3.3.23. Amplified Radio Show Hour 2
Part 2 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)