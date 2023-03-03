The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
seansavage.ca All Socials: @themixsessions
MIX:REMIX
13. All I Want - Kieran Apter 14. All I Want (Manuel Tur Edition 1) - Kieran Apter
ONE TO WATCH
15. Play House - WillowMan
MINI MIX
16. Benevolence - Freddy Be 17. Solstice (Kenny Glasgow Remix) - Sean Miller 18. Gordon Baker Rd. - Sean Savage 19. Time (Wahoo Vocal Mix) - Nick Holder 20. Light Of Day - Fred Everything 21. Bad Mon Sound (Dub) - Demiur
CLASSIC CUT
22. Far Away (Chicago Instrumental) - Robert Owens
23. 100 Days (Laibert Remix) - WILDE 24. Born To Be My Unicorn - Blunderspublik
3.3.23. The Mix Sessions (Hour 2)
Part 2 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)