Notes: PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)



UpFront Soul #2023.10 Playlist



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Richard "Groove" Holmes "Flyjack" from Night Glider

ENDRECHERI "GO TO FUNK" from GO TO FUNK

Parliament "Give Up the Funk" from Parliament's Greatest Hits

Little Jackie "LOL" from The Stoop

Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers "Touch the Hem of His Garment" from Specialty Profiles

Nina Simone "Suzanne" from The Best of Nina Simone

Joan Armatrading "Come When You Need Me" from Back to the Night on A&M

Otis Redding "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" from The Very Best of Otis Redding

Richard "Groove" Holmes "Groovin' Time" from Welcome Home! Soul Jazz Masters

The Cannibals "We Keep On Keepin' On" from Boogie Breakdown: South African Synth-Disco 1980-1984 on Cultures of Soul

Ebo Taylor Jr. "Children Don't Cry" from Afrobeat Airways 2: Return Flight to Ghana 1974-1983

The Lijadu Sisters "Amebo" from Danger on Knitting Factory

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 "African Airways" from A Long Way to the Beginning on Knitting Factory

Maleem Mahmoud Ghania with Pharoah Sanders "Moussa Berkiyo / Koubaliy Beriah La'Foh" from The Trance of Seven Colors

Horace Tapscott "To the Great House" from Aiee! The Phantom

Dezron Douglas, Brandee Younger "The Creator Has a Master Plan" from Force Majeure

Leon Thomas "Song for My Father" from Spirits Known and Unknown

Nina Simone "Who Knows Where the Time Goes" from Black Gold

Esperanza Spalding, Wayne Shorter, Billy Childs "Upstairs by a Chinese Lamp" from Map to the Treasure: Reimagining Laura Nyro

Wayne Shorter "Footprints" from The Essential Wayne Shorter

Herbie Hancock "Tea Leaf Prophecy (featuring Joni Mitchell)" from River: The Joni Letters

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M