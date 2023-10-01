The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
We'll remember saxophone legend Wayne Shorter, hear Nina Simone's meditations on time as she covers Sandy Denny's "Who Knows Where the Time Goes," and hear Pharoah Sanders' collaboration with gnawa trance master Maleem Mahmoud Ghania.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)

UpFront Soul #2023.10 Playlist

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Richard "Groove" Holmes "Flyjack" from Night Glider
ENDRECHERI "GO TO FUNK" from GO TO FUNK
Parliament "Give Up the Funk" from Parliament's Greatest Hits
Little Jackie "LOL" from The Stoop
Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers "Touch the Hem of His Garment" from Specialty Profiles
Nina Simone "Suzanne" from The Best of Nina Simone
Joan Armatrading "Come When You Need Me" from Back to the Night on A&M
Otis Redding "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" from The Very Best of Otis Redding
Richard "Groove" Holmes "Groovin' Time" from Welcome Home! Soul Jazz Masters
The Cannibals "We Keep On Keepin' On" from Boogie Breakdown: South African Synth-Disco 1980-1984 on Cultures of Soul
Ebo Taylor Jr. "Children Don't Cry" from Afrobeat Airways 2: Return Flight to Ghana 1974-1983
The Lijadu Sisters "Amebo" from Danger on Knitting Factory
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 "African Airways" from A Long Way to the Beginning on Knitting Factory
Maleem Mahmoud Ghania with Pharoah Sanders "Moussa Berkiyo / Koubaliy Beriah La'Foh" from The Trance of Seven Colors
Horace Tapscott "To the Great House" from Aiee! The Phantom
Dezron Douglas, Brandee Younger "The Creator Has a Master Plan" from Force Majeure
Leon Thomas "Song for My Father" from Spirits Known and Unknown
Nina Simone "Who Knows Where the Time Goes" from Black Gold
Esperanza Spalding, Wayne Shorter, Billy Childs "Upstairs by a Chinese Lamp" from Map to the Treasure: Reimagining Laura Nyro
Wayne Shorter "Footprints" from The Essential Wayne Shorter
Herbie Hancock "Tea Leaf Prophecy (featuring Joni Mitchell)" from River: The Joni Letters
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

UpFrontSoul202310h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 March 2, 2023
Blue Hill ME (Wabanaki territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 