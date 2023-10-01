We'll remember saxophone legend Wayne Shorter, hear Nina Simone's meditations on time as she covers Sandy Denny's "Who Knows Where the Time Goes," and hear Pharoah Sanders' collaboration with gnawa trance master Maleem Mahmoud Ghania.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)
UpFront Soul #2023.10 Playlist
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Richard "Groove" Holmes "Flyjack" from Night Glider ENDRECHERI "GO TO FUNK" from GO TO FUNK Parliament "Give Up the Funk" from Parliament's Greatest Hits Little Jackie "LOL" from The Stoop Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers "Touch the Hem of His Garment" from Specialty Profiles Nina Simone "Suzanne" from The Best of Nina Simone Joan Armatrading "Come When You Need Me" from Back to the Night on A&M Otis Redding "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" from The Very Best of Otis Redding Richard "Groove" Holmes "Groovin' Time" from Welcome Home! Soul Jazz Masters The Cannibals "We Keep On Keepin' On" from Boogie Breakdown: South African Synth-Disco 1980-1984 on Cultures of Soul Ebo Taylor Jr. "Children Don't Cry" from Afrobeat Airways 2: Return Flight to Ghana 1974-1983 The Lijadu Sisters "Amebo" from Danger on Knitting Factory Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 "African Airways" from A Long Way to the Beginning on Knitting Factory Maleem Mahmoud Ghania with Pharoah Sanders "Moussa Berkiyo / Koubaliy Beriah La'Foh" from The Trance of Seven Colors Horace Tapscott "To the Great House" from Aiee! The Phantom Dezron Douglas, Brandee Younger "The Creator Has a Master Plan" from Force Majeure Leon Thomas "Song for My Father" from Spirits Known and Unknown Nina Simone "Who Knows Where the Time Goes" from Black Gold Esperanza Spalding, Wayne Shorter, Billy Childs "Upstairs by a Chinese Lamp" from Map to the Treasure: Reimagining Laura Nyro Wayne Shorter "Footprints" from The Essential Wayne Shorter Herbie Hancock "Tea Leaf Prophecy (featuring Joni Mitchell)" from River: The Joni Letters Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M