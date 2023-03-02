Credits: Community land project builder Julie Lowe from King's Cross Battlebridge Centre (1992-99) and Chesterfield's Big Red Food Shed (2010-22) joins Martin and Tony. How she built these projects up and ran them, various objectives and challenges - Tony's work with Julie back in 1996 'Pure Genius' Guinness land occupation from the spring to the autumn of 1996 next to Wandsworth Bridge. Austerity pointless of the Cameron Osborne coalition government. Growing food in Chesterfield 2 acres from Derbyshire County Council Potatoes Cabbages Leeks Courgettes Onions Garlic Tomatoes. Food growing project in Chesterfield. Julies role as a councillor in licencing and stopping evictions. Effect of Covid on The Big Red Food Shed. Role of the Labour Party, Tony Blair, Miliband, Starmer etc.

Tony Greenstein on the Church of England's inquisition into the Reverend Stephen Sizer's support for Palestinians describing it as Welby's 'crucifixion' of Rev Sizer. Role of the Board of Deputies of British Jews. Latest Israeli government is the most fascist ever, an apartheid state which is cooking up war - Rev Stephen Sizer has exposed the anti-Christian and anti-Jewish aims of Christian Zionists in his book 'Christian Zionism: Roadmap To Armageddon. Zionists have got it all wrong. The Zionists dislike the book so have spent a great deal of effort character assassinating Stephen. Jews were targeted in the Middle Ages because they were the only people allowed to lend money at interest under church usury laws. Martin suggests a recent The State of Terrorism by Thomas Suarez. Stephen Sizer has not made any antisemitic statements. The Yinon plan and European Jews creating a fake Jewish state rather like the Medieval Crusades the idea of ethnic based states in the Middle East. Zionists are racists because they say Jerusalem must be for Jews only and Muslims and Christians must be kicked out of Jerusalem. American tourist armed with a hammer is arrested in Jerusalem for smashing up a statue of Jesus in a church on the historic Via Dolorosa and shouting: You cant have idols, this is the holy city - A tourist in the Old City of Jerusalem tore down statue of Jesus and was arrested - A witness described the accused as a Jewish man armed with a hammer - Home of the US state statue of Satan Arkansas passes law saying anyone who criticises Israel can be prosecuted as antisemitic

Matt Hancock Whatsapp messages leaked by Isabel Oakshott - making fun of those in quarantine - role of Non Disclosure Agreements in keeping the lid on political corruption and incompetence -

Manchester Arena Enquiry Ramadan Abedi Salman Abedi's father was working for MI6 in Libya - we hear from Sir John Saunders enquiry judge - was Salman Abedi a 'patsy' who was set up and had no intention to bomb anyone? Run-up to 2017 General Election this was one of three UK terrorist attacks which steered the election narrative onto terrorism, terrorism, terrorism. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was smeared as an associate of terrorists and he narrowly lost the election - Manchester Arena bomb victim's mother Caroline Curry gets upset criticising MI5 and names some of the heroes who attended the bomb attack - she says the ministers just want victims families to go away and find a corner to grieve in - Martin looks at Madrid terrorist attack possible links to steering the outcomes of elections - Pauline Neville Jones former boss of MI5 says its just the mistake of an individual who failed to put Salman Abedi onto the 'Prevent' programme which could have stopped him doing the bombing (if he did it) - Graham Foulkes lost his son David in the 7/7 London bombings and got Deja Vu because so many of MI5's 'mistakes' in the 7/7 London Bombings were repeated in Manchester 1. MI5 said 'sorry' in this lame manner, 2. MI5 couldn't tell families what happened because of 'national security', 3. in the UK you can buy bomb making chemicals too easily, 4. sorry, very bad coordination of emergency services at the terror scene. New system Joint Emergency Services Interconnectivity Process (JESIP) ordered after 7/7 London Bombings was never implemented hence same mistakes were made. Martin points out that anti-terror police exclude other emergency services from the terror scene so evidence can be removed from the 'crime scene'. Lawyer for 11 families of Manchester victims Richard Scorer KC condemns MI5 failures. Were the Manchester Arena attacks part of a wider campaign to stop Jeremy Corbyn being elected. Graham Foulkes meeting with Theresa May with which he was not satisfied. No votes on being the MP that is holding MI5 to account.

London mayor Sidique Khan barracked at Ealing 'ask the mayor' event branding people campaigning against the ULEZ extension as 'far right' and 'antivaxxers' Piers Corbyn joins us to discuss the problems with Sidique Khan following the interests of the World Economic Forum and C40 cities group rather than the interests and wishes of Londoners - the ULEZ actually INCREASES pollution as people have to drive around the zones - its a World Government plan says Piers. Wed 15th March up-coming demo against the mayor's friends coming to support him at public expense.

Juiie looks at Smart City Mega City massive engineering projects which appear to show a series of massive new cities being constructed for the elite so where are the rest of us supposed to live. Sounds like a sci-fi film - watch Rollerball - that can never happen? Oh but the dystopias are coming true.



POEM: Oh Sceptred Isle by Patricia Opulenza - Rishi Sunak at the Munich Security Conference suggests that NATOs annual summit in Vilnus, Lithuania, will see a possible new charter negotiated so that Ukraine can join the NATO alliance, thus formally plunging the UK and other NATO countries into war with Russia - the idea of leaders in stadia Putin has massive papular support but our leaders would do nothing of the sort because they do not have anything like the domestic support Putin has - how did Putin come to power in 2000 - the Yeltsin era - Jeffrey Sachs talks about Nord Stream pipeline attack by USA last September and discusses the censorship in the US press for the last eight weeks USA says its 'a tremendous opportunity to wean Europe off of Russian energy' - so its a massive humiliation for Germany - attacked by an 'ally' but they don't dare say anything - Former British ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray looks at the history of Ukraine and how populations were moved westward - mush of Ukraine was Poland - Lvov now called Lviv was a great Polish city now in Ukraine since 1946 - NATO is always exaggerating the capabilities of the Russians or Soviet Union - Ukraine was about to attack the Donbass in February 2022 when the Russians invaded - should Texas be in Mexico?

Why are the Stop The War Coalition trying to tell the Russians what do do rather than focussing on the British role which is central to the Ukraine war.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov speaks in India at the G20 foreign ministers conference explaining threats and blackmail of the West 'vote this way or else', 'if you vote with us you will not be punished', 'dont forget you have a US bank account and that your children go to a US university', arguments used by US diplomats. In September 2022 Zelensky made it a criminal offence to negotiate with Russia while Putin is president. Chess, initiative and the Russians have seized the geopolitical initiative in the Ukraine war -

WEF chief Klaus Schwab at the World Government Conference he sponsors in Dubai is encouraging gentle transition despite Accelerationism driving these policies -

FBI reveal Covid was a Lab Leak pandemic coming out of China so it wasn't an accidental lab leak

Iain Davis whose article on Accelerationism is brilliant looks at the geopolitical alignment of NATO, China and Russia. Can Russia rely on China? Do the Chinese want Russian to fight NATO so they can clear up afterwards? Are China and the USA secretly cooperating at the highest levels?

Julie Lowe's booklist - 1. The Perfect Holocaust and those who Kept it Perfect by Chris Fogarty http://www.irishholocaust.org/ -

2. Bad Pharma: How Drug Companies Mislead Doctors and Harm Patients is a book by the British physician and academic Ben Goldacre

3. One Nation Under Blackmail by Whitney Webb

Martin's book: 1. Operation Gladio: NATOs Dagger At The Heart Of Europe by Richard Cottrell - Gladio was developed from the Nazi Werewolves units as 'stay behind' forces

Tony Gosling was talking to Mike Graham discovering to his amazement that Mike lived in the same street, Rosecroft Avenue in Hampstead as the author of OP JB top WWII double agent John Ainsworth Davis aka Christopher Creighton and his wife Greta. Dennis Wheatley spoke to Fleming and encouraged him to write a novel rather than hit the bottle over the intelligence treachery of WWII.

Wheatley says 'the powers of light and darkness' are 'warring powers striving for the soul of man' and that 'civilisation is disintegrating' the forces of darkness are looking like they might come out on top!

Difference between Zoroastrianism and the Judeo-Christian faiths including Islam that see the spiritual as a dualistic world between good and evil whereas the Eastern faiths see both as 'balanced, with a need for good and evil to equal each other out. So the Eastern faiths such as Buddhism and Hindu rehabilitate the forces of evil as legitimate which is exploited by the dark forces.