Summary: Today on the Global Research News Hour, we are focused on major actions in Canada, the United States and around the world attempting to veer us away from war strategies that continue to kill people our governments say they are trying to help. In our first half hour, three representatives of a group seeking the end sanctions in Syria come on the show to talk about the origins of their group, and about how dropping the sanctions is necessary to save lives in the country. Then in our second half hour, we will hear from a couple of activists speaking in Washington DC on Feb 19 about the need to stop America’s proxy war in Russia via Ukraine.