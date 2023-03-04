Complete Series

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Michael Duncan

Contributor: Mahoka Mwako Asili Temple

Summary: I do not own this series, however I am uploading it here in its entirely because it is a fantastic historical tool for understanding Roman History..



For complete Episodic breakdown, see here https://thehistoryofrome.typepad.com/the_history_of_rome/archives.html

Scroll all the way down to began at the beginning of the series.



It is available on youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmhKTejvqnoOrQOcTY-pxN00BOZTGSWc3



It is available for distribution on other platforms, so it is clearly in the public domain.

Credits: The History of Rome Podcast Episode List

Roman History 01 - The Mythic Kings 753-509 BC

Roman History 02 - The Roman Republic 509 - 386 BC

Roman History 03 - The Roman Republic 386 - 300 BC

Roman History 04 - The Punic Wars 1 - 300 - 225 BC

Roman History 05 - The Punic Wars 2 225 - 200 BC

Roman History 06 - The Late Republic 1 200 - 130 BC

Roman History 07 - The Late Republic 2 115 - 60 BC

Roman History 08 - Caesar And the Gallic Wars 65 - 50 BC

Roman History 09 - The Empire Of Caesar 50 - 44 BC

Roman History 10 - Octavian 44 - 23 BC

Roman History 11 - Augustus 23 BC - 14 AD

Roman History 12 - Tiberius And Caligula 14 AD - 41 AD

Roman History 13 - Claudius And The Rise Of Nero 41 - 54 AD

Roman History 14 - Nero And The Three Emperors 54 - 69 AD

Roman History 15 - Galba To Agricola 69 - 79 AD

Roman History 16 - Domitian To Trajan 80 - 117 AD

Roman History 17 - Hadrian To Antoninus 117-140 AD

Roman History 18 - The Roman World

Roman History 19 - Marcus Aurelius 140-180 AD

Roman History 20 - Commodus To Septimius 177-197 AD

Roman History 21 - Septimius To Alexander 197-222 AD

Roman History 22 - Alexander To Decius 222-251 AD

Roman History 23 - Hostilian To Gallienus 251-268 AD

Roman History 24 - Claudius Gothicus To Probus 268-282 AD

Roman History 25 - Carus To Diocletian 282-292 AD

Roman History 26 - Diocletian And The Tetrarchy 292-308 AD

Roman History 27 - Constantine The Great Pt. 1 308-313 AD

Roman History 28 - Constantine The Great Pt. 2 313-337 AD

Roman History 29 - Constantius To Julian 337-361 AD

Roman History 30 - Julian To Valens 363-370 AD

Roman History 31 - Valens To Maximus 370 - 383 AD

Roman History 32 - Maximus To Honorius 383-400 AD

Roman History 33 - Honorius And The Goths 400-420 AD

Roman History 34 - Constantius III To Valentinian III 420-440 AD

Roman History 35 - Valentinian III To Majorian 440-461 AD

Roman History 36 - Libius To Romulus 461-476 AD

Roman History - Happy Saturnalia



Notes: There is no swearing or foul language throughout the entire series.