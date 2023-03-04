Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. This week we welcome from Pikogon, Canada. Singer, songwriter and performer. Tim Ruperthouse AKA (ma-dji-tim) is in the house. He has been enjoying the success with the release of new singles, hes pumping them out one at a time. Read all about him and hear his music on our page at www.IndigenousinMusic.com/matcitim-interview.



Enjoy music from Matcitim, Joyslam, Justinsayne N8V, The Northstars, QVLN, Morgan Toney, Old Soul Rebel, Nathan Cunningham, Rellik, Joey Stylez, The Spiritual Warriors, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, Joy Harjo, Qacung, Raye Zaragoza, Stolen Identity, Eadse, Celeigh Cardinal, Hayley Wallis, Leonard Sumner, Brandis Knudsen, Dustin Harder Soul Prairie, Cary Morin, Don Amero, Tracy Bone, Carsen Gray, DJ Shub, Clube da Bossa, Levi Platero, Murray Porter and much much more.






