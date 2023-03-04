The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. This week we welcome from Pikogon, Canada. Singer, songwriter and performer. Tim Ruperthouse AKA (ma-dji-tim) is in the house. He has been enjoying the success with the release of new singles, hes pumping them out one at a time. Read all about him and hear his music on our page at www.IndigenousinMusic.com/matcitim-interview.

Enjoy music from Matcitim, Joyslam, Justinsayne N8V, The Northstars, QVLN, Morgan Toney, Old Soul Rebel, Nathan Cunningham, Rellik, Joey Stylez, The Spiritual Warriors, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, Joy Harjo, Qacung, Raye Zaragoza, Stolen Identity, Eadse, Celeigh Cardinal, Hayley Wallis, Leonard Sumner, Brandis Knudsen, Dustin Harder Soul Prairie, Cary Morin, Don Amero, Tracy Bone, Carsen Gray, DJ Shub, Clube da Bossa, Levi Platero, Murray Porter and much much more.

Visit us on our home page at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find our all about us and our programs and visit our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.
If you are playing our show, let us know. I will give you a shout out.!

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 4, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 