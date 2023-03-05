On this week's Backbeat - we've got a country blues picker whose music wasn't appreciated until the 1980s, a record by The Supremes with Huey P. Smith on piano, a vintage country record featuring Swiss yodelling and Hawaiian guitar from Darby & Tarlton (pictured), we go to outer space and then on to '50s rock & roll from Simon and Garfunkel.
Artist - Title Year Brownie McGhee & His Jook Block Busters - I Feel So Good 1952 Stoney Cooper & Wilma Lee - Sunny Side Of The Mountain 1951 Dan Pickett - Baby Don't You Want to Go 1949 Amos Milburn - In The Middle Of The Night 1949 Julia Lee - If It's Good 1945 The Supremes - Honey, Honey 1957 Wally Mercer - Rock Around The Clock 1952 Ocie Stockard & The Wanderers - Twin Guitar Polka 1946 Patsy Cline - Try Again 1957 The Dixie Hummingbirds - The Final Edition 1959 Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers - Little Joe's Boogie 1950 The Dillards - Duelin' Banjo 1962 Mercy Dee - Have You Ever 1955 Darby & Tarlton - Sweet Sarah Blues 1929 The Gospel Chordettes, Lawrence Roberts - I Canâ€™t Believe It 1958 Billy Lee Riley & His Little Green Men - Flying Saucers Rock 'n' Roll 1956 Laura Lee - I Need To Belong To Someone 1968 B. B. King - You Know I Go For You 1958 Tom & Jerry - True Or False 1958 The Clovers - The Feeling Is So Good 1953 Earl Bostic - Steamwhistle Jump (Take The 'A' Train) 1956