Notes: Artist - Title Year

Brownie McGhee & His Jook Block Busters - I Feel So Good 1952

Stoney Cooper & Wilma Lee - Sunny Side Of The Mountain 1951

Dan Pickett - Baby Don't You Want to Go 1949

Amos Milburn - In The Middle Of The Night 1949

Julia Lee - If It's Good 1945

The Supremes - Honey, Honey 1957

Wally Mercer - Rock Around The Clock 1952

Ocie Stockard & The Wanderers - Twin Guitar Polka 1946

Patsy Cline - Try Again 1957

The Dixie Hummingbirds - The Final Edition 1959

Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers - Little Joe's Boogie 1950

The Dillards - Duelin' Banjo 1962

Mercy Dee - Have You Ever 1955

Darby & Tarlton - Sweet Sarah Blues 1929

The Gospel Chordettes, Lawrence Roberts - I Canâ€™t Believe It 1958

Billy Lee Riley & His Little Green Men - Flying Saucers Rock 'n' Roll 1956

Laura Lee - I Need To Belong To Someone 1968

B. B. King - You Know I Go For You 1958

Tom & Jerry - True Or False 1958

The Clovers - The Feeling Is So Good 1953

Earl Bostic - Steamwhistle Jump (Take The 'A' Train) 1956