Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
On this week's Backbeat - we've got a country blues picker whose music wasn't appreciated until the 1980s, a record by The Supremes with Huey P. Smith on piano, a vintage country record featuring Swiss yodelling and Hawaiian guitar from Darby & Tarlton (pictured), we go to outer space and then on to '50s rock & roll from Simon and Garfunkel.
Artist - Title Year
Brownie McGhee & His Jook Block Busters - I Feel So Good 1952
Stoney Cooper & Wilma Lee - Sunny Side Of The Mountain 1951
Dan Pickett - Baby Don't You Want to Go 1949
Amos Milburn - In The Middle Of The Night 1949
Julia Lee - If It's Good 1945
The Supremes - Honey, Honey 1957
Wally Mercer - Rock Around The Clock 1952
Ocie Stockard & The Wanderers - Twin Guitar Polka 1946
Patsy Cline - Try Again 1957
The Dixie Hummingbirds - The Final Edition 1959
Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers - Little Joe's Boogie 1950
The Dillards - Duelin' Banjo 1962
Mercy Dee - Have You Ever 1955
Darby & Tarlton - Sweet Sarah Blues 1929
The Gospel Chordettes, Lawrence Roberts - I Canâ€™t Believe It 1958
Billy Lee Riley & His Little Green Men - Flying Saucers Rock 'n' Roll 1956
Laura Lee - I Need To Belong To Someone 1968
B. B. King - You Know I Go For You 1958
Tom & Jerry - True Or False 1958
The Clovers - The Feeling Is So Good 1953
Earl Bostic - Steamwhistle Jump (Take The 'A' Train) 1956

00:58:00 1 March 5, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
