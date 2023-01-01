(1.) Alright - Strictly D.T (2.) Tight Situations (Tone Spliff remix) - Rob Gonzales & DJ Proof (3.) Heat Packs - Blazy Green ft. Mad1ne and Jamar Equality (4.) Sometimes Why - Fresh Kils (5.) Grounded - Jak Helington ft. Skyler Danes and DJ Uncle Fester (6.) Checkmate - SoulRocca ft. Resolute (7.) You Bring Me Joy - Fokis ft. Rell (8.) Role Reversal - Rawlsmatic ft. Craig G (9.) The Podium - The Fortune Teller (10.) Panther & Powder - Skyzoo & The Other Guys (11.) Lights Out (Tommy Vamoz remix) - Navi The North ft. Ruste Juxx and Thrust (12.) Gratitude - Fliptrix (13.) In The Driver's Seat - Es & Das Da Beat Junkie (14.) Donna (remix) - J. Sands ft. Shanice (15.) Fox McCloud - Bobby Noble (16.) Flower of Life - 4-Ize (17.) Photograph - The Emsee (18.) Breathe - Fortunato & Sean One (19.) Pop The Cork - Motman & Micall Parknsun ft. Oliver Rothstein (20.) Saint Germain - Ed Mud (21.) the prettiest girl - macJ
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.