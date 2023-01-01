The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
(1.) Alright - Strictly D.T
(2.) Tight Situations (Tone Spliff remix) - Rob Gonzales & DJ Proof
(3.) Heat Packs - Blazy Green ft. Mad1ne and Jamar Equality
(4.) Sometimes Why - Fresh Kils
(5.) Grounded - Jak Helington ft. Skyler Danes and DJ Uncle Fester
(6.) Checkmate - SoulRocca ft. Resolute
(7.) You Bring Me Joy - Fokis ft. Rell
(8.) Role Reversal - Rawlsmatic ft. Craig G
(9.) The Podium - The Fortune Teller
(10.) Panther & Powder - Skyzoo & The Other Guys
(11.) Lights Out (Tommy Vamoz remix) - Navi The North ft. Ruste Juxx and Thrust
(12.) Gratitude - Fliptrix
(13.) In The Driver's Seat - Es & Das Da Beat Junkie
(14.) Donna (remix) - J. Sands ft. Shanice
(15.) Fox McCloud - Bobby Noble
(16.) Flower of Life - 4-Ize
(17.) Photograph - The Emsee
(18.) Breathe - Fortunato & Sean One
(19.) Pop The Cork - Motman & Micall Parknsun ft. Oliver Rothstein
(20.) Saint Germain - Ed Mud
(21.) the prettiest girl - macJ
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
00:56:20 1 Feb. 28, 2023
Gammatorium
