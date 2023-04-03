Summary: This week in the China Shop, Joel fills in for Dan as he and Kyle dig into a bunch of news articles predicting a recession. In Stock News, Sony is forced to turn over 4 years worth of details of their exclusivity deals to MSFT after trying to stop the merger with ATVI, and Ford is developing the tech to allow vehicles to repossess themselves. Over in the Crypto Corner, Binance's troubles look to be growing after a report from Forbes shows similarities to the events that led to FTX's collapse. In The Bet, Joel learns the hard way how unforgiving Random can be...