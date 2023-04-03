The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
2 Bulls in a China Shop
Regular Show
Kyle Hedman, Joel McMinis
 2 Bulls in a China Shop
This week in the China Shop, Joel fills in for Dan as he and Kyle dig into a bunch of news articles predicting a recession. In Stock News, Sony is forced to turn over 4 years worth of details of their exclusivity deals to MSFT after trying to stop the merger with ATVI, and Ford is developing the tech to allow vehicles to repossess themselves. Over in the Crypto Corner, Binance's troubles look to be growing after a report from Forbes shows similarities to the events that led to FTX's collapse. In The Bet, Joel learns the hard way how unforgiving Random can be...
2BullsinaChinaShop.com

03-04-2023: Sony Doth Protest Too Much... Download Program Podcast
01:09:20 1 March 4, 2023
 01:09:20  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 