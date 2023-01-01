Summary: In the Fourth episode of our limited series with Rich Friesen of Mind Muscles Academy, Rich brings an assessment with him for Kyle to complete on air. The goal of the assessment is to create an awareness of the major mind traps that are common to many independent traders. Kyle is able to visually see the gap between his rational understanding of trading success and his own trading reactions, biases, filters and of course, trading traps. We welcome everyone to follow along with the homework assignments as we all work to improve together!



If you have a question to submit for next month's episode, email it to 2bulls@financialineptitude.com or post it in our Discord.



About Rich:

Richard Friesen works with professionals and business leaders who want to increase their personal effectiveness with joy and grace. His neuroscience based Mind Muscles™ model gives his clients the opportunity to reach their goals with online training, simulations, interactive exercises, group support and real time decision processes.



Richard has been a futures broker for Merrill Lynch, a floor trader on the CME, CBOT and the options floor of the Pacific Exchange where he built and sold a successful options trading firm where he served on the Exchange’s board of directors. He also founded and built a financial software company and is the inventor of ten significant trading interface patents. This combined with his Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology, Neurolinguistic Programing Master’s certification and neuroscience focus, brings a unique framework to business, investing and career success. Rich recently published “A Private Conversation with Money,” which observes the main character “Joe” who deals with all the conflicts, self-sabotage and belief systems around money and wealth.