Summary: In the Fifth installment of our limited series with Rich Friesen of Mind Muscles Academy, an unlikely but common struggle in the fear of success is the main topic of discussion. Listen along as Kyle discovers what he is afraid of losing and Rich shares a side that we hadn't seen before. This month's homework assignment is just a phrase to repeat, but there's a lot packed into those words... And be sure to visit Conversations.Money/2Bulls to take advantage of the guided visualizations bundle Rich has offered to complement this month's episode!



If you have a question to submit for next month's episode, email it to 2bulls@financialineptitude.com or post it in our Discord.



About Rich:

Richard Friesen works with professionals and business leaders who want to increase their personal effectiveness with joy and grace. His neuroscience based Mind Muscles™ model gives his clients the opportunity to reach their goals with online training, simulations, interactive exercises, group support and real time decision processes.



Richard has been a futures broker for Merrill Lynch, a floor trader on the CME, CBOT and the options floor of the Pacific Exchange where he built and sold a successful options trading firm where he served on the Exchange’s board of directors. He also founded and built a financial software company and is the inventor of ten significant trading interface patents. This combined with his Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology, Neurolinguistic Programing Master’s certification and neuroscience focus, brings a unique framework to business, investing and career success. Rich recently published “A Private Conversation with Money,” which observes the main character “Joe” who deals with all the conflicts, self-sabotage and belief systems around money and wealth.