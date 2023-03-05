The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor


Tom Petty, “Wildflowers”
from Wildflowers
Warner Records - 1994

Margo Cilker, “That River”
from Pohorylle
Fluff and Gravy - 2021

The New Basement Tapes, “Lost On the River #20”
from Lost On the River
Electro Magnetic-Harvest - 2014

Jen Cloher, “Fear Is Like a Forest”
from Hidden Hands
Milk! Records - 2016

Neil Richardson, “Guide Path”
from Kpm 1000 Series: Dramatic Background
KPM 1000 LP Series - 1970

Teenage Fanclub, “Mount Everest”
from Songs From Northern Britain
Creation/Columbia - 2018

Jarabe de Palo, “Agua”
from Depende
Parlophone Spain - 1998

Nación Ekeko & Julieta Venegas, “El Paraíso”
from El Paraíso - Single
Espantapájaros - 2021

Kikagaku Moyo, “Dripping Sun”
from Masana Temples
Guruguru Brain - 2018

Jimetta Rose, “Let the Sunshine In (feat. Voices of Creation)”
from Let the Sunshine In (feat. Voices of Creation) - Single
Jimetta Rose - 2022

Meat Puppets, “Plateau”
from Ii
MRI - 2011

Meat Puppets, “Aurora Borealis”
from Ii
MRI - 2011

La Luz, “In The Country”
from La Luz
Hardly Art - 2021

Mapache, “Coyote”
from From Liberty Street
Innovative Leisure / Calico Discos - 2020

Yo La Tengo, “How Some Jellyfish Are Born”
from The Sounds of the Sounds of Science
Egon Records - 2011

The Chieftains, “Wild Mountain Thyme”
from Further Down the Old Plank Road
RCA Victor - 2003

Nick Drake, “From The Morning”
from Pink Moon
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 1972

Kaki King, “Frame”
from Legs to Make us Longer
Epic - 2004

Lucinda Williams, “Lake Charles”
from Car Wheels On a Gravel Road
Island Mercury - 1998

Trampled By Turtles, “Shenandoah”
from Duluth
Banjodad Records - 2010

Khruangbin, “A Calf Born in Winter”
from A Calf Born in Winter - Single
Late Night Tales - 2014

Hurray for the Riff Raff, “Blue Ridge Mountain”
from Small Town Heroes
ATO Records - 2014

Old Crow Medicine Show, “James River Blues”
from Big Iron World
Nettwerk Music Group - 2006

Count Basie, “Kilimanjaro”
from Afrique
Ace Records - 2014

Bomba Estéreo, “Tierra”
from Deja
Sony Music Latin - 2021

Billy Bragg & Wilco, “Remember the Mountain Bed”
from Mermaid Avenue, Vol. II
Nonesuch - 2009

Download Program Podcast
02:00:06 1 March 5, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 02:00:06  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 