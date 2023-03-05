|
Tom Petty, “Wildflowers”
from Wildflowers
Warner Records - 1994
Margo Cilker, “That River”
from Pohorylle
Fluff and Gravy - 2021
The New Basement Tapes, “Lost On the River #20”
from Lost On the River
Electro Magnetic-Harvest - 2014
Jen Cloher, “Fear Is Like a Forest”
from Hidden Hands
Milk! Records - 2016
Neil Richardson, “Guide Path”
from Kpm 1000 Series: Dramatic Background
KPM 1000 LP Series - 1970
Teenage Fanclub, “Mount Everest”
from Songs From Northern Britain
Creation/Columbia - 2018
Jarabe de Palo, “Agua”
from Depende
Parlophone Spain - 1998
Nación Ekeko & Julieta Venegas, “El Paraíso”
from El Paraíso - Single
Espantapájaros - 2021
Kikagaku Moyo, “Dripping Sun”
from Masana Temples
Guruguru Brain - 2018
Jimetta Rose, “Let the Sunshine In (feat. Voices of Creation)”
from Let the Sunshine In (feat. Voices of Creation) - Single
Jimetta Rose - 2022
Meat Puppets, “Plateau”
from Ii
MRI - 2011
Meat Puppets, “Aurora Borealis”
from Ii
MRI - 2011
La Luz, “In The Country”
from La Luz
Hardly Art - 2021
Mapache, “Coyote”
from From Liberty Street
Innovative Leisure / Calico Discos - 2020
Yo La Tengo, “How Some Jellyfish Are Born”
from The Sounds of the Sounds of Science
Egon Records - 2011
The Chieftains, “Wild Mountain Thyme”
from Further Down the Old Plank Road
RCA Victor - 2003
Nick Drake, “From The Morning”
from Pink Moon
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 1972
Kaki King, “Frame”
from Legs to Make us Longer
Epic - 2004
Lucinda Williams, “Lake Charles”
from Car Wheels On a Gravel Road
Island Mercury - 1998
Trampled By Turtles, “Shenandoah”
from Duluth
Banjodad Records - 2010
Khruangbin, “A Calf Born in Winter”
from A Calf Born in Winter - Single
Late Night Tales - 2014
Hurray for the Riff Raff, “Blue Ridge Mountain”
from Small Town Heroes
ATO Records - 2014
Old Crow Medicine Show, “James River Blues”
from Big Iron World
Nettwerk Music Group - 2006
Count Basie, “Kilimanjaro”
from Afrique
Ace Records - 2014
Bomba Estéreo, “Tierra”
from Deja
Sony Music Latin - 2021
Billy Bragg & Wilco, “Remember the Mountain Bed”
from Mermaid Avenue, Vol. II
Nonesuch - 2009