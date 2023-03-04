The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Organizers tackle gender-based violence
Weekly Program
Fadhila Juma, confidante of teenage girls; Peggy Namadi Masika, Coast Regional Coordinator Kenya Alliance for Advancement of Children; Nailah Abdallah, director, Sisters for Justice; Esther Ingolo, director for gender and social services at Mombasa County
Diana Wanyonyi interviewed organizers around her region of Kenya who work against gender based violence against girls and women. Topics include sexual exploitation, discrimination at work, breakdown of community and family guidance, poverty and criminality, interactions with the justice system, and mental health supports for both the victims and their traumatized families.
Interviews, recording and translation by Diana Wanyoni. WINGS series editor/producer, Frieda Werden. Music recorded live: In the Junda area of Coastal Kenya, young girls from the Mijikenda community play drums and sing traditional songs.

00:28:53 1 March 4, 2023
Kenya coastal region; Canada
