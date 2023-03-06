Justin Roberts

Subtitle: The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: 5 time Grammy nominee, 9 time Parents Choice Gold winner, the legendary children's musician Justin Roberts, Rebel Girls, Kids Crew, Katie Stone

Contributor: Katie Stone Contact Contributor

Summary: This time on The Children's Hour, we're joined by 5 time Grammy nominee, 9 time Parents Choice Gold winner, the legendary children's musician, Justin Roberts. The Kids Crew chat with him about his music, influences, and musical habits.



Justin Roberts is also an author, and his book The Smallest Girl In the Smallest Grade is a featured Global Read Aloud book.



Then, in honor of Women's History Month, The Children's Hour is partnering with Rebel Girls to bring stories of amazing girls and women in history. Today we learn about the superstar drummer, Nandi Bushell from South Africa. At 12 years old, Nandi has taken the rock world by storm. Check out her epic drum battle with David Grohl from the Foofighters.



Justin Roberts was our guest deejay, and selected most of our music this week. Join us for a rocking Children's Hour!



Produced and recorded online and at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico by Katie Stone.



© 2023 The Children's Hour Inc.

Credits: Katie Stone, The Children's Hour Executive Producer

Rebel Girls team:

Isaac Kaplan Waldner - Producer

Bianca Solinas - Sound Design and Mixing

Abby Sher - Writer

Joe Radigan - Fact Checking

Jacqueline Green - Narrator





Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00.



The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.



The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.



Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.



