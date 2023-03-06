Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
The Canadian Electronic Top 10 counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favourites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.
seansavage.ca All Socials: @themixsessions
01. Sydney Blu - Ascend 02. GAIA, AVIRA - Tuvan - AVIRA Remix 03. Aysanabee, DJ Shub, Dan General - We Were Here - DJ Shub Remix 04. Crimsen, Jordan Arts - How To Love - Extended Mix 05. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites
CLASSIC CUT 06. BKS - Living in Ecstasy (House Mix)
07. DVBBS - After Hours 08. Rêve - Hypersexual
FRESHLY PRESSED 09. Robin M, Rêve, Re.You - Through The Night - Re.You Remix
10. deadmau5, Kaskade, Elderbrook, Kx5 - When I Talk 11. HNTR - Oh Please
ONE TO WATCH 12. Simon Doty, Ursula Rucker - Soulflow